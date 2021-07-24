Suryakumar Yadav Talks About Manish Pandey's Inclusion In 3rd ODI After Disappointing Show

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Friday talked about Manish Pandey's inclusion in the ODI squad despite dismal performance in the first two games. Yadav, while speaking to reporters after the third ODI match, said the decision was solely made by the team management, adding "I didn't get involved in that".

Yadav justified Pandey's inclusion in the ODI squad by citing his good display with the bat during practice games. Yadav said the 31-year-old was batting "really well" in the intra-squad matches but he got out in an unfortunate way, referring to his dismissal in the second ODI, where Yadav mistakenly hit the ball straight towards the non-striker's end, resulting in Pandey's run-out.

Pandey couldn't give a standout performance during the recently-concluded ODI series against a second-string Sri Lankan side despite being in the domestic setup for quite some time now. Pandey scored 26, 37, and 11 runs in the three ODIs that he played against Sri Lanka. Pandey is yet to give a match-winning performance for India as he last scored an international century in 2016 against Australia. Pandey has played 28 ODIs for India and has scored 555 runs at an average of 34.68, which is very poor compared to his First-Class and List A average of 51.11 and 45.55 respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav receives maiden Test call-up

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka, finished the series as the fourth-highest run-getter after Avishka Fernando (159), Shikhar Dhawan (128), and Charith Asalanka (127). Courtesy of his incredible performance in Sri Lanka, Yadav has reportedly earned his maiden Test call-up and will soon join the Indian camp in England for the upcoming series, starting August 4.

India won the three-match ODI series 2-1 with a relatively young team that went to Sri Lanka under the leadership of skipper Shikhar Dhawan and head coach Rahul Dravid. India is now slated to play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka between July 25 and July 29.

Image: cricket.com.au/SuryakumarYadav/Twitter

