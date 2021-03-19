Suryakumar Yadav Talks About 'unorthodox' First Ball Sixer On Archer's Short-ball

In a do-or-die situation, India on March 18 defeated England in the 4th T20I and levelled the five-match series by 2-2. Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Shreyas Iyer shined in India's victory. Suryakumar Yadav played a blistering knock of 57 runs off 31 balls with the help of 6 boundaries and 3 sixes. In the end, Shreyas Iyer's cameo of 37 runs off 18 balls with the help of 5 boundaries and 1 six helped India achieve a competitive total of 185 runs in 20 overs.

After India defeated England by a narrow margin of 8 runs, Suryakumar Yadav was chosen as 'player of the match'. Following the match, Suryakumar Yadav also debuted on the Chahal TV, however, this time the informal chat show was hoisted by Shardul Thakur and Suryakumar themselves.

Talking about Shardul Thakur, he changed the course of the match in his single over when he dismissed Ben Stokes and captain Eoin Morgan in the 16th over.

Opening the show, Shardul Thakur revealed that Yuzvendra Chahal is on a break and we (Suryakumar and Shardul) will be discussing among ourselves.

'I did not try to complicate things'

Thakur asked Suryakumar how he managed his nerves as he was batting for India for the first time. Suryakumar said, "First of all feeling good that we won this match. I always had this dream to play and win matches for India. After I went to bat, I did not try to complicate things, I was only expressing myself. The feeling was the same, little-bit butterflies were there in the stomach but I knew if I will play the first few deliveries the way I do then things will get easier slowly."

'I have got an idea what kind of ball Jofra Archer will be bowling'

Suryakumar Yadav debuted for India in the second T20 international against England, however, he did not get a chance to bat. This time he was sent at number 3 position where Captain Virat Kohli generally bats. Suryakumar Yadav batting for the first time for India opened his account with an un-orthodox six over fine-leg on Jofra Archer's short-ball.