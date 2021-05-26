Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously, Fans Left In Splits: WATCH

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a jovial character who is renowned for his antics on and off the field. The leg-spinner is always at his hilarious best as he keeps trolling his teammates one way or another. However, this time around it is Chahal who is on the receiving end as he was brutally trolled by the Mumbai Indians team's batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav trolls Yuzvendra Chahal, calls him too thin to use his bat

During a chat on Mumbai Indians TV, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Chahal has been asking for his bat for a long time now and also specified the reason behind not giving the leggie his bat. The Mumbai batsman said that Chahal has been requesting him for his bat but he hasn't given it to him yet as it's heavy. Yadav further trolled Chahal saying that time and again he has told the RCB spinner that he is so thin, how will he use his bat. However, Yadav assured Chahal that the next time they meet, he will give him one of his bats.

Yuzvendra Chahal can't stop peeking as wife Dhanashree Verma records dance video

Dhanashree Verma recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a sizzling dance video. In the post, Dhanashree shows off her amazing dancing skills on a T-Pain song titled Booty Wurk. However, what caught netizens' attention was Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who could be seen peeking from behind the curtains along with his two dogs. She captioned the post, "When you have the best audience watching you," Dhanashree captioned the post, tagging her husband Yuzvendra Chahal".

IPL latest news

The IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. However, as per the IPL latest news, the IPL 2021 is reportedly scheduled to resume in the third week of September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be played out during a three-week window. As per PTI, the IPL 2021 resumption date is said to be September 18 or 19 and will feature ten double-header contests as teams play out the remainder of the 31 games. The final is scheduled to be held on October 9 or 10.

