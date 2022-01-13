Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over Instagram Post: 'Tu Kya India Jaa Raha Hai?'

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media on Wednesday to share a photo of himself and his teammates on a chartered flight to South Africa. Chahal's post went viral almost instantly after he shared it on his official Instagram handle. Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav, who was also aboard the plane, poked fun at Chahal in the comments section of the post. "Tu kya India ja raha hai?" (Are you going to be India's representative?) wrote Yadav, mocking Chahal's caption, where the leg-spinner had posted an emoji of an airplane with the Indian flag.

Chahal has returned to the mix after a gap of more than six months. He last played for India during the bilateral series Sri Lanka in July 2021. Chahal was not selected to play for India in the T20 World Cup, which came as a major setback for the Haryana-born cricketer. Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Venkatesh Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad were among the Team India members present in Chahal's photo. All the players onboard the chartered flight to South Africa are part of the ODI squad for the upcoming series against the Proteas.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has made a couple of changes to the ODI squad for the South Africa series. Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the bilateral clash after testing positive for COVID-19 during the camp in Bengaluru. Mumbai cricketer Jayant Yadav has been named the replacement for Sundar. Navdeep Saini has also been added to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury in South Africa, where he is part of the Test squad.

India vs South Africa, ODI series

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is scheduled to begin on January 19. The first two games are slated to be played at the Boland Park Stadium in Paarl followed by the third ODI at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

India’s ODI squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

Image: YuzvendraChahal/Insta

