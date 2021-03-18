Last Updated:

Suryakumar Yadav's Dismissal: Sehwag, Vikrant Massey Lash Out At Third Umpire Decision

India scored 185 for 8 against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England is currently leading the 5-match series 2-1.

Sehwag

Suryakumar Yadav also referred to as 'SKY' who came to bat at number 3 in the fourth and decisive T20I against England was controversially dismissed in the 14th over by Sam Curran. Virender Sehwag, Vikrant Massey, and many others immediately took to their Twitter handle to lash out at the third umpire's decision.

The third umpire after multiple checks retained the decision of Suryakumar being 'OUT' as he didn't have anything 'conclusive' but according to the replays, the ball touched the grass. SKY was batting at 57 off 31 balls.

Watch

Reactions

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth T20 International against India on Thursday. India made two changes with Ishan Kishan, who is suffering from a groin strain, making way for Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal.

England is fielding the same playing XI from the previous match.

The teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Chahar.

England: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

 

