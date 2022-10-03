Following a sublime inning against South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday, Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav took to his official social media handle and celebrated the win. The 32-year-old played a critical role in helping the Men in Blue seal the series as he scored a fifty in both games. The 32-year-old was extremely impressive in both T20Is as he scored fifty runs off 33 deliveries in the first match before smacking 61 runs off just 22 balls in the second game.

Suryakumar Yadav receives massive praise

Taking to his official Instagram handle on October 2, Suryakumar Yadav celebrated the series win over South Africa by simply writing 2/2.

His contribution received huge praise from both current and former cricketers, with Virat Kohli's reply standing out among them. Speaking of Suryakumar's knock, the former Indian captain wrote in Hindi, "I agree brother." Meanwhile, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote, "On another level."

Meanwhile, additional praises from some of the other members of the cricketing fraternity can be seen below.

IND vs SA: Suryakumar breaks multiple records

Suryakumar Yadav became the first batsman in the history of cricket to smash 50 sixes in the shortest format of the game in a single calendar year. He reached this landmark during the second T20I match against South Africa at Guwahati. His distant rival is Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who hit 42 sixes last year. Meanwhile, New Zealand's veteran opener Martin Guptill is in third, with 41 maximums during the 2021 calendar year.

Other than breaking the record for the most number of sixes in a calendar year, Suryakumar also became only the third fastest Indian batsman to complete 1,000 T20I runs after former captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. The 32-year-old achieved this feat in 31 innings, while Kohli and Rahul achieved this landmark in 27 and 29 innings respectively.

As for the second match, Suryakumar and opener KL Rahul led India's charge in defeating South Africa by 16 runs. Rahul (57 off 28 balls) and Yadav toyed (61 off 22 balls) with the Proteas attack with sensational fifties as the Indian top-four batters once again put up a superlative display to post a massive 237 for 3 -- their highest score against South Africa. Chasing a massive target of 238, the South Africans managed to score 221 for 3 in their 20 overs with David Miller remaining not out on 106 runs off 47 balls.

(Inputs from agencies)