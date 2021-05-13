SUS Vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, County Championship Preview

The Sussex Cricket County Club will take on the Kent County Club in a group stage match of the English County Championships, 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 PM local time) from the Hove County Ground, Sussex on May 13, 2021. Here is our SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

English County Championships, 2021: SUS vs KET preview

The bottom two teams of Group 3 of the County Championships, 2021 - Sussex and Kent Cricket Club - will go head to head in Round 6 of the series on May 12. Currently at the 5th place in their group, Sussex have managed just one win from their five matches so far and are out of contention for the second round. The side has been unable to win a single game since drawing their first game of the season and winnings the second - losing their last fixture by an innings and 120 runs. Meanwhile, in last place, Kent CC remain winless, with two losses and three draws. Their last match ended in a draw.

SUS vs KET player record

With 492 runs from five matches, Tom Haines is the highest scorer for Sussex CC and the 5th highest scorer in the tournament so far. OIlie Robinson remains the bowler of choice for the side, with 25 wickets in the tournament so far. Darren Stevens, with 15 wickets from five games, is the best bowler for Kent while none of their batters feature in the best batsmen lists for the series.

SUS vs KET: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

From the two English County Championship matches that have taken place at the Hove County Ground so far, we expect the pitch for this match to be a well-balanced one, with equal amounts on offer for batsmen and bowlers. While spinners got the best out of the surface in the last two games, paces should do well as well. Accuweather predicts heavy rainfall almost consistently throughout the day at Hove. This means that we may see a considerably shortened match. The temperature will be 13°C, with humidity at 85% and a cloud cover of 70%.

Average first innings score: 239

Record of chasing teams: Won – 1/2

Injury and Availability News

Matt Milnes (ankle), Heino Kuhn (calf), Harry Podmore (side strain), Tim Groenewald (knee), Imran Qayyum (shoulder), Joe Denly (personal), Grant Stewart (abdomen) and Sam Billings (quarantine) remain unavailable for Kent for this match. Sussex's updated injury list for this game remains unavailable.

SUS vs KET Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SUS: Aaron Thomason, Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Travis Head, Ben Brown (c&wk), Delray Rawlins, OIlie Robinson, Stuart Meaker, Jack Carson, George Garton, Henry Crocombe

KET: Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Gilchrist, Marcus ORiordan, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins

SUS vs KET best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Tom Haines, Darren Stevens

Vice-Captain – Stiaan van Zyl, Ollie Robinson

Tom Haines and Stiaan van Zyl will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SUS vs KET Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jordan Cox, Ben Brown

Batsmen – Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Stiaan van Zyl (VC), Travis Head

All-Rounders – Darren Stevens, Tom Haines (C)

Bowlers – Miguel Cummins, Nathan Gilchrist, Ollie Robinson

SUS vs KET Dream11 Prediction

According to our SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction, Sussex are likely to edge past Kent and win this match.

