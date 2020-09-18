SUS Vs MID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality Blast T20 Live

The Sussex Sharks (SUS) are all set to take on Middlesex County (MID) in a South Group league match of the Vitality T20 Blast. The SUS vs MID match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST on September 18 at the County Cricket Ground in Hove, Brighton. Here is our SUS vs MID Dream11 prediction, SUS vs MID Dream11 team and SUS vs MID top picks.

SUS vs MID Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Last year’s table-toppers Sussex had a good start to this year’s Vitality Blast, starting their season with wins over Hampshire and a tie against Surrey. In their last match against Middlesex, Sussex won by 3 wickets after a great 79* off 46 from David Wiese. The head to head for the teams in their last five matches is also 5-0 in favour of Sussex.

Presently at No. 3 on the Southern Group table, Sussex have won four and lost three of their eight encounters (one match rained out). Their form has been average at best, with their last five results as follows: LLWWL from latest to oldest. A win today will mean a chance to fight for a place in the quarter-finals.

Middlesex County Cricket Club meanwhile, have also had an average run this season. After starting out with a tie against Kent, they have alternatively won and lost each of the next matches, giving them three wins, three losses and a washed-out game. They are currently in 4th place with 8 points. Their quarter-final chances look slim even if they win both their next matches. However, they will bank on the new ‘best in third position’ rule for a quarter-finals place.

SUS vs MID Dream11 prediction: Probably playing XI

Sussex Sharks – Philip Salt, Luke Wright, Aaron Thompson, Calum MacLoed, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Danny Briggs.

Middlesex – Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Martin Anderrson, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Steven Finn, Miguel Cummins, Tim Murtagh, Luke Hollman.

SUS vs MID Dream11 team

Luke Wright, Philip Salt, Stephen Eskinazi, Steven Finn, Delray Rawlins, Max Holden, David Wiese (C), Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, Steven Finn and Tom Helm

SUS vs MID Dream11 match prediction

According to our SUS vs MID Dream11 prediction, the Sussex Sharks will capitalise on their home ground advantage and will be the favourites to win this contest.

Note: The SUS vs MID Dream11 prediction and SUS vs MID Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SUS vs MID Dream11 team and SUS vs MID Dream11 match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Middlesex County Cricket Club Twitter