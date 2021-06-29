Suspended Sri Lankan Players To Be Flown Back In Economy Class From UK; SLC To Take Action

Sri Lankan cricket is going through massive turmoil. While their performances on the field have been extremely disappointing, they have recently grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons off the cricket field lately as leading cricketers Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Niroshan Dickwella are said to have breached the team's bio-bubble in England.

Cameras had caught the trio roaming on the streets of Durham late at night and as per reports, the three of them were casually roaming around a marketplace. While Gunathilaka, Dickwella, and, Mendis were sent home for the COVID-19 breach, it has now been learned that they will be severely punished once they arrive in their home country.

As reported by a Sri Lankan cricket writer named Rex Clementine, who covers the game for 'The Island', UL504 i.e. a London- Colombo flight will land at Katunayake in a few hours with the three cricketers on board who were expelled from the United Kingdom. Furthermore, it has also been revealed that the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) has put its foot down.

At the same time, it has also been learned that the Lankan board has flown the players in business class in the last 25 years but, the trio was given economy class tickets. Last but not least, the report also states that all three of them will face the music after 14 days of quarantine.

Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, and Danushka Gunathilaka were a part of the ongoing England vs Sri Lanka series. However, the Sri Lankan cricket board has taken stern action by suspending the trio for their actions. The three cricketers were sent back home with immediate effect.

Sri Lanka were completely outplayed by the hosts England in the three-match T20I series earlier this month. However, they have a chance to redeem themselves by coming up with an improved performance in the upcoming ODI series. The two cricketing nationals will square off in three 50-over encounters beginning from June 29. After having failed to clinch a single win in the shortest format, the Lankan side has a point to prove as they look to stage a miraculous turnaround.

With the full-strength Indian squad in the United Kingdom for a three-and-a-half-month long tour, the BCCI has sent a team of white-ball specialists for an away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting July 13 where the Men In Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and as manyT20Is. India will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan while pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy for that particular series.