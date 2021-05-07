'Suspension Of IPL 2021 Heartbreaking': Nicholas Pooran Promises To Come Back Stronger

After having a lukewarm run in IPL 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman Nicholas Pooran bid farewell to the tournament asking everyone to keep safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While calling the suspension of the IPL 2021 tournament 'heartbreaking', Pooran stated that the reasons behind it were necessary. He also promised to return back stronger than ever and reflect on the statistics that he had put forth in the season held so far.

The suspension of the tournament and the reasons behind it are heart breaking, but neccessary. See you soon IPL!



In the meantime I'll be using this picture as my motivation to come back stronger than ever. Keep safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/NS0SyliX5i — nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) May 6, 2021

Nicholas Pooran who played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) failed to leave his mark in the IPL 2021 tournament held so far. The southpaw had been dismissed for a duck 4 times in the 6 matches that Punjab played against-- Rajasthan Royals, Chennai SuperKings, SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the other two matches against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, Pooran had registered only 9 and 19 runs respectively.

This came as a major shock to fans who had seen him in fairly good form in the 13th edition of the IPL where he had scored 53 runs in 14 matches at an average of 35.30 and a blistering strike rate of 169.71 to go with two fifties. Pooran who has been with Punjab since IPL 2019 had been retained by the team for ₹4.2 crores for IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 suspended

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was being suspended indefinitely keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation and the breach in the bio-bubble of several teams. An official BCCI source has confirmed to RepublicTv that IPL 2021 was only being postponed and not cancelled. A new date for the tournament is expected to be decided by next week.

"Later date will be decided next week. All matches will be rescheduled once we get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai. Teams will remain in Bio-bubble," said the BCCI source.

