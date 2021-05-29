SV Vs LIG Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, English Women's ODD Live Stream Info

The defending champions Southern Vipers will take on the Lightning team in the upcoming match of the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local time) from The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Here is our SV vs LIG Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021: SV vs LIG preview

A total of eight women's teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in the upcoming season of the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Each team will play each other once in this edition of the domestic 50-over competition. The team finishing on the top will directly move to the final of the tournament. Moreover, the teams finishing on the second and third place will square off against each other to qualify for the ultimate contest. Southern Vipers and Lightning will battle it out on the opening day of the tournament.

The Southern Vipers enjoyed a dream run in the previous season of the 50-over tournament. They were unbeaten throughout the competition and ultimately went on to clinch the championship title by beating Northern Diamonds by 38 runs in the final. With a star-studded line-up, the Vipers will be keen to replicate the same success on the upcoming edition as well. Lightning, who were placed in the North Group last year had visibly struggled to win matches on a consistent basis.

The team finished as the wooden spooners in their group with just two victories from six matches. They have a challenging task as they lock horns with the defending champions Southern Vipers in their opening clash of the season. A victory against the Vipers could do wonders for their confidence. Lightning have a number of exciting players in their line-up and getting off to a positive start will be key for them this year as they look to stage a turnaround after an underwhelming season.

SV vs LIG : Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The strip at Southhampton is expected to be a balanced one. The faster bowlers will likely dominate the contest and the batters will need to get their eye in before attempting to play big shots. The wicket is expected to get better as the game progresses, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first on the surface.

As for the weather, the conditions seem ideal for a 50-over game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected throughout the match. However, there are no chances of rain and an uninterrupted contest is on the cards. The temperatures are likely to hover around 19 degrees Celsius during the encounter.

SV vs LIG Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SV: Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Charlotte Dean, Paige Scholfield, Georgia Elwiss, Carla Rudd, Tara Norris, Charlotte Taylor, Lauren Bell.

LIG: Bethan Ellis, Grace Ballinger, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Sophie Munro, Alicia Presland, Kathryn Bryce, Nancy Harman, Teresa Graves, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Bryce.

SV vs LIG live streaming details

The upcoming season of the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy will not be televised in India. However, ardent cricket fans who wish to catch the live-action of the 50-over matches can catch the live streaming on the participating teams' respective YouTube channels. One can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the teams for live scores and updates.

SV vs LIG best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – D Wyatt

Vice-Captain – K Bryce

SV vs LIG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – S Bryce

Batters - D Wyatt (C), M Bouchier, T Graves

All-Rounders – A Presland, C Dean, G Elwiss, K Bryce (VC)

Bowlers – C Taylor, K Gordon, L Bell

SV vs LIG Dream11 prediction

According to our SV vs LIG Dream11 prediction, the Southern Vipers are likely to trump the Lightning in this contest.

Note: The SV vs LIG player record and as a result, the SV vs LIG best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SV vs LIG Dream11 team and SV vs LIG prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Southern Vipers / Lightning Cricket / Instagram