SVW Vs DCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction: SV Wiesbaden 1899 (SVW) will go up against Darmstadt CC e.V (DCC) in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Frankfurt on Friday.

Written By Adil Khan
Last Updated:
SVW vs DCC dream11 prediction

SV Wiesbaden 1899 (SVW) will go up against Darmstadt CC e.V (DCC) in the second semi-final of ECS T10 Frankfurt on Friday, October 2 at 2:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Frankfurt Oval. SV Wiesbaden 1899 are currently leading the ECS T10 Frankfurt Group B points table as they have picked up three wins out of four so far in the tournament (one NR). Darmstadt CC e.V, on the other hand, are second in ECS T10 Frankfurt Group A as they have lost two of their four games.

Here is our SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction, probable SVW vs DCC playing 11 and our SVW vs DCC Dream11 team.

SVW vs DCC live: SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Friday, October 02, 2020
  • Time: 2:30 pm IST
  • Venue: Frankfurt Oval in Frankfurt, Germany

SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction: SVW vs DCC Dream11 team, squad list

SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction: SV Wiesbaden 1899 squad

Jawed Khan, Khalid Khan, Ibrahim Zadran, Shahan Agha, Amin Khan, Fayaz Khan, Enamullah Zadran, Nasrullah Zadran, Abdullah Zadran, Kashif Zadran, Esmail Zadran, Momin Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi

SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction: Darmstadt CC e.V squad

Adnan Nazir, Mansoor Khan, Umar Khan, Majeed Nasseri, Muhammad Umar, Azmat Ali, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Khalilur Rehman, Qudratullah Olfat, Vipin Chhetri, Hikmat Khan, Sheikh Habib, Faheem Beigh

SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction: SVW vs DCC Dream11 team, top picks

  • SV Wiesbaden 1899: Kashif Zadran, Nasrullah Zadran, Jawed Khan
  • Darmstadt CC e.V: Adnan Nazir, Muhammad Umar, Khalilur Rehman

 

SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction: SVW vs DCC Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Azmat Ali
  • Batsmen: Adnan Nazir, Majeed Nasseri, Amin Khan, Kashif Zadran
  • All-Rounders: Muhammad Umar, Nasrullah Zadran, Mansoor Khan
  • Bowlers: Khalilur Rehman, Esmail Zadran, Jawed Khan

SVW vs DCC live: SVW vs DCC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction is that SV Wiesbaden 1899 will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SVW vs DCC match prediction and SVW vs DCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SVW vs DCC Dream11 team and SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: ecn.cricket

 

First Published:
