SVW Vs DCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

SV Wiesbaden 1899 (SVW) will go up against Darmstadt CC e.V (DCC) in the second semi-final of ECS T10 Frankfurt on Friday, October 2 at 2:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Frankfurt Oval. SV Wiesbaden 1899 are currently leading the ECS T10 Frankfurt Group B points table as they have picked up three wins out of four so far in the tournament (one NR). Darmstadt CC e.V, on the other hand, are second in ECS T10 Frankfurt Group A as they have lost two of their four games.

Here is our SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction, probable SVW vs DCC playing 11 and our SVW vs DCC Dream11 team.

SVW vs DCC live: SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, October 02, 2020

Time: 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Frankfurt Oval in Frankfurt, Germany

Also Read l ECS T10 Frankfurt SVW vs DCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction: SVW vs DCC Dream11 team, squad list

SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction: SV Wiesbaden 1899 squad

Jawed Khan, Khalid Khan, Ibrahim Zadran, Shahan Agha, Amin Khan, Fayaz Khan, Enamullah Zadran, Nasrullah Zadran, Abdullah Zadran, Kashif Zadran, Esmail Zadran, Momin Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi

SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction: Darmstadt CC e.V squad

Adnan Nazir, Mansoor Khan, Umar Khan, Majeed Nasseri, Muhammad Umar, Azmat Ali, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Khalilur Rehman, Qudratullah Olfat, Vipin Chhetri, Hikmat Khan, Sheikh Habib, Faheem Beigh

Also Read l SGH vs FCD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt game preview

SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction: SVW vs DCC Dream11 team, top picks

SV Wiesbaden 1899: Kashif Zadran, Nasrullah Zadran, Jawed Khan

Darmstadt CC e.V: Adnan Nazir, Muhammad Umar, Khalilur Rehman

SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction: SVW vs DCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Azmat Ali

Batsmen: Adnan Nazir, Majeed Nasseri, Amin Khan, Kashif Zadran

All-Rounders: Muhammad Umar, Nasrullah Zadran, Mansoor Khan

Bowlers: Khalilur Rehman, Esmail Zadran, Jawed Khan

Also Read l ECS T10 Frankfurt SGH vs FCD live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

SVW vs DCC live: SVW vs DCC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction is that SV Wiesbaden 1899 will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SVW vs DCC match prediction and SVW vs DCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SVW vs DCC Dream11 team and SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l ECS T10 Frankfurt SVW vs FGB live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

Image Source: ecn.cricket

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.