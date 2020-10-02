SVW Vs DCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
SV Wiesbaden 1899 (SVW) will go up against Darmstadt CC e.V (DCC) in the second semi-final of ECS T10 Frankfurt on Friday, October 2 at 2:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Frankfurt Oval. SV Wiesbaden 1899 are currently leading the ECS T10 Frankfurt Group B points table as they have picked up three wins out of four so far in the tournament (one NR). Darmstadt CC e.V, on the other hand, are second in ECS T10 Frankfurt Group A as they have lost two of their four games.
Here is our SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction, probable SVW vs DCC playing 11 and our SVW vs DCC Dream11 team.
Also Read l ECS T10 Frankfurt SVW vs DCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
Jawed Khan, Khalid Khan, Ibrahim Zadran, Shahan Agha, Amin Khan, Fayaz Khan, Enamullah Zadran, Nasrullah Zadran, Abdullah Zadran, Kashif Zadran, Esmail Zadran, Momin Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi
Adnan Nazir, Mansoor Khan, Umar Khan, Majeed Nasseri, Muhammad Umar, Azmat Ali, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Khalilur Rehman, Qudratullah Olfat, Vipin Chhetri, Hikmat Khan, Sheikh Habib, Faheem Beigh
Also Read l SGH vs FCD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt game preview
Also Read l ECS T10 Frankfurt SGH vs FCD live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
Considering the recent run of form, our SVW vs DCC Dream11 prediction is that SV Wiesbaden 1899 will come out on top in this contest.
Also Read l ECS T10 Frankfurt SVW vs FGB live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, National T20 Cup game preview
32 mins ago
JPL T20 final DUM vs BOK live streaming, where to watch in India, pitch and weather report
40 mins ago
DUM vs BOK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Jharkhand Premier League final preview
1 hour ago
Suniel Shetty leaves fans in splits after comical tweet on Bangalore's Super Over win
1 hour ago
ECS T10 Frankfurt SVW vs DCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 points table: Mumbai go top, Punjab slump to 6th after 3rd loss
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points