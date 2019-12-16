SWI Vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

The final match of the ongoing Qatar T10 League 2019 will be played between Falcon Hunters and Swift Gallopers. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for December 16 and will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Flying Oryx won by 9 wickets 💥

Congratulations Hussain Talat for fantastic 50 and we'll deserved Man of the Match.#qt10league #dsport pic.twitter.com/1fqXZex08M — Qatar T10 League (@qtT10league) December 8, 2019

SWI vs FAL Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing six-team tournament is the first-ever edition of Qatar T10 League. It is organised by the Qatar Cricket Association and it has been approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The opening game of the tournament was played between Pearl Gladiators and Flying Oryx on December 7. Swift Gallopers topped the league stage points table with four wins out of five matches. Meanwhile, Falcon Hunters stood second on the table with equal number of wins but with a slightly lower net run-rate. The two teams will now face-off in a title clash on December 16.

SWI vs FAL Dream11 Squad details

SWI vs FAL Dream11: SWI Squad

Kamran Akmal (wk and c), Zaheer Ibrahim, Ali Imran, Ravinderpal Singh, Mohammad Imran, Sufyan Mehmood, Sadiq NM, Zainudheen, Jahanzeb Ashad, Mughees Bajwa, Umar Gul, Sultan Ahmed, Inam-ul-Haq, Syed Tameem, Haris Butt, Gayan Wimalashantha, Imran Ali

SWI vs FAL Dream11: FAL Squad

Salman Butt, Hashim Amla, Kamran Khan, Mohammed Rizlan (wk), Amad Butt, Iqbal Hussain (c), khalid Bhasheer, Tamoor Sajjad, Saad Bin Zafar, Waqas Maqsood, Murad Khan, Irshad Umer, Nawaf Pullangadam, Hussain Khan, Babar Hayat

SWI vs FAL Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Akmal (c)

All-rounder – Tamoor Sajjad, Zainudheen

Batsmen – Salman Butt, Hashim Amla, Mohammed Rizlan, Ravinderpal Singh, Sadiq NM

Bowlers – Waqas Maqsood, Murad Khan, Mughees Bajwa

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

