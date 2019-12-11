SWI Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Swift Gallopers take on Heat Stormers in the 9th match of the Qatar T10 League on Wednesday, December 11. The match is set to be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha. It is set to commence at 11:30 PM (IST).

SWI vs HEA Preview

The Gallopers have played two games so far, winning one and losing one. They defeated the Falcon Hunters in the last game in a thriller by 6 runs. But the Heat Stormers are winless in their 2 matches so far. They lost their opening game against the Falcon Hunters, while their last game against Flying Onyx was abandoned without a toss due to rain.

SWI vs HEA Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

SWI vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Akmal, Inam-ul-Haq, Ravinderpal Singh, Sadiq NM, Jahanzeb Ashad, Zainudheen, Sufiyan Mehmood, Gayan Wimalashantha, Haris Butt, Mughees Bajwa. HEA: Andri Berenger, Dharmang Patel, Imraz Rafi, Talal Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Scott Edwards, Manpreet Gony, Gayan Munaweera, Raja Amir, Owais Ahmed, Afsarullah Khan.

SWI vs HEA Dream11 Top Picks

Kamran Akmal and Dharmang Patel are must-have picks amongst the two teams. Sufiyan Mehmood, Manpreet Gony and Zaheer Ibrahim are also Dream11 point fetchers. Inam-ul-Haq and Imraz Rafi are also options worth having in your Dream11 side.

SWI vs HEA Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Kamran Akmal and Dharmang Patel will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SWI vs HEA Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kamran Akmal, Scott Edwards

– Kamran Akmal, Scott Edwards Batters – Imran Nazir, Dharmang Patel, Andri Berenger, Zaheer Ibrahim,

– Imran Nazir, Dharmang Patel, Andri Berenger, Zaheer Ibrahim, All-Rounders- Ravinderpal Singh, Zainudheen

Ravinderpal Singh, Zainudheen Bowlers – Gayan Wimalashantha, Manpreet Gony, Owais Ahmed

SWI vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Swift Gallopers are likely to defeat the Heat Stormers.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

