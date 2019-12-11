SWI Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Swift Gallopers take on Heat Stormers in the 9th match of the Qatar T10 League on Wednesday, December 11. The match is set to be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha. It is set to commence at 11:30 PM (IST).
The Gallopers have played two games so far, winning one and losing one. They defeated the Falcon Hunters in the last game in a thriller by 6 runs. But the Heat Stormers are winless in their 2 matches so far. They lost their opening game against the Falcon Hunters, while their last game against Flying Onyx was abandoned without a toss due to rain.
All players are available.
Kamran Akmal and Dharmang Patel are must-have picks amongst the two teams. Sufiyan Mehmood, Manpreet Gony and Zaheer Ibrahim are also Dream11 point fetchers. Inam-ul-Haq and Imraz Rafi are also options worth having in your Dream11 side.
Kamran Akmal and Dharmang Patel will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.
Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.
