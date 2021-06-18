SWU Vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

The 17th match of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Gozo and Swieqi United at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 18. Here is our SWU vs GOZ Dream11 prediction, SWU vs GOZ Dream11 team, SWU vs GOZ scorecard and SWU vs GOZ opener.

SWU vs GOZ match preview

Swieqi United are having a horrendous tournament losing all their four matches played so far in the tournament. Swieqi United faced Super Kings in their opening two fixtures which they went onto win by 77 runs and 28 runs respectively. In the recent fixture, the team faced Mater Dei who crushed them by 9 wickets and 35 runs respectively.

Gozo, on the other hand, has played only two matches and lost both of them. They faced Super Kings and were crushed by 194 runs and 92 runs respectively. Coming into this fixture the morale of both the teams will be down with the way the result have panned out so far, however, this fixture will help them get their season back on track

SWU vs GOZ weather report and pitch report

The condition will be mostly sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 7 km/h with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the SWU vs GOZ prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the SWU vs GOZ match, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

SWU vs GOZ player record

For Swieqi United, the performances from Imran Ameer and Bilal Khan has been good so far in the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and guide them to victories. On the other hand, Gozo will look up to Jerin Jacob and Shibil Palakkalappil do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

SWU vs GOZ Dream11 team

SWU vs GOZ prediction

As per our SWU vs GOZ prediction, SWU will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SWU vs GOZ player record and as a result, the SWU vs GOZ best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SWU vs GOZ Dream11 team and SWU vs GOZ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode