SWU Vs MTD Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

Match 15 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Swieqi United and the Mater Dei at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 17. Here is our SWU vs MTD Dream11 prediction, SWU vs MTD Dream11 team, SWU vs MTD scorecard.

SWU vs MTD match preview

Both teams occupy the bottom position on the points table after losing their respective opening two fixtures. Swieqi United faced Super Kings in their opening two fixtures which they went onto win by 77 runs and 28 runs respectively. Mater Dei, on the other hand, were handed crushing defeats by Overseas in the two matches. The team lost the match by 60 runs and 10 wickets respectively. This should be an entertaining contest are both teams are in search of a victory to get their season back on track.

Speaking about the tournament, 10 teams will be competing in 48 matches over 12 days. Group A consists of Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders. On the other hand, Group B features teams like Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings and Swieqi United.

SWU vs MTD weather report and pitch report

The condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the SWU vs MTD prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the SWU vs MTD match, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

SWU vs MTD player record

For Swieqi United, the performance from Bilal Khan and Imran Ameer, will key in this to victory hold of an unbeaten start. On the other hand, Mater Dei will look up to Michael Nazir and Sam Aquilani to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

SWU vs MTD Dream11 team

SWU vs MTD Dream11 prediction

As per our SWU vs MTD Dream11 prediction, SWU will come out on top in this contest.

