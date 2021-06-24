SWU Vs OVR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Preview

Match 39 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between the Sweiqi United and the Overseas at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Thursday, June 24. Here is our SWU vs OVR Dream11 prediction, SWU vs OVR Dream11 team, SWU vs OVR scorecard and SWU vs OVR opener.

SWU vs OVR match preview

Sweiqi United haven't had the best of tournaments so far, registering just one win and being beaten five times from the six matches played so far in the tournament. Their chances of making it to the quarter-final stage have also diminished with the upcoming doubleheader being the last two matches of the season for them. They played their previous two fixtures against Gozo in which they won the first match by 8 wickets, before losing the second one by 25 runs.

Overseas, on the other hand, will be heading to the quarter-final as the team is currently second on the points table. The team has registered four wins and two losses from the six matches played so far. Considering the struggle that Sweiqi United has gone through all season this match should be a cakewalk for the team, however with the opponents having nothing to lose they will come out all guns blazing.

SWU vs OVR weather report and pitch report

The condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the SWU vs OVR prediction.

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

SWU vs OVR player record

For Sweiqi United, the performance from Imran Ameer and Bilal Khan will key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and guide the team to victory. On the other hand, Overseas will look up to Jurg Hirschi and Charl Klinepunte to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have had a decent tournament so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

SWU vs OVR Dream11 team

SWU vs OVR Dream11 prediction

As per our SWU vs OVR Dream11 prediction, OVR will come out on top in this contest.

