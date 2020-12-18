Sydney COVID-19 Outbreak Makes Cricket Australia Give BIG Update On New Year's Test

Cricket Australia is monitoring the latest Sydney COVID-19 outbreak as interim chief executive Nick Hockley reassured fans that the outbreak does not mean that the third Test between India and Australia is under any sort of threat. The India vs Australia 2020 schedule has slated the visitors to play their third test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 3rd Test is scheduled to start on January 7 and Cricket Australia interim chief had commented on the same on Friday. Nick Hockley mentioned how it was too early to consider panicking and questioning anything given the change in the Covid-19 situation in various parts of different cites around the country.

Does the Sydney COVID-19 outbreak pose a threat to India vs Australia 2020 schedule?

Speaking to SEN Radio in Adelaide, Cricket Australia's interim chief executive Nick Hockley said how the board is monitoring the situation and they are not panicking at all by staying calm. He adds how there was an outbreak in Adelaide a few weeks ago and the through that process Cricket Austraila had it place they worked very calmly to get the players in on a charter plane.

Mentioning how the next Test in going to be in Melbourne, Hockley lauded governments around the country for handling the pandemic very well and they will watch, learn and stay in touch with everyone. Speaking on Cricket Australia’s policy, he mentioned how keeping the players in secured created bio-bubble should allow the matches to continue without any possible hiccups.

India vs Australia live: Brett Lee sent back home?

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak across Australia, the former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, who was commentating on the India vs Australia 1st Test, was flown back to Sydney so that he can be with his family. Earlier, thje Melbourne Cricket Club chief executive Stuart Fox spoke about how they were happy to host both the second and the Third test. He made those statements a few months ago when Victoria was under a major lockdown while Sydney was virtually COVID-19 free. Speaking to The Age, he pledged help towards Cricket Australia if need be and hope that the match happens in Sydney.

