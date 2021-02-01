Sydney Sixers Coach Names THIS Top International Pacer To Play In BBL 2021 Final

The ongoing season of the Big Bash League has enthralled the audiences with several high-octane cricket matches. The stakes are high for the participating teams as only two matches remain in the tournament. The Sydney Sixers side, who have already booked final berth, have hinted that star bowler Mitchell Starc could take the field for them in the all-important game as they look to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy.

BBL 2021 final: Sydney Sixers to include Mitchell Starc for the ultimate contest?

The left-arm seamer has earned a reputation of being a fierce fast-bowler for the Australian team. The bowler has contributed significantly towards the success of Australian cricket across formats with his exploits with the ball. He has troubled several batsmen with his pace and swing over the years. Moreover, he also has a fierce yorker in his arsenal.

This could be the reason why the Sydney Sixers team management is keen on having the bowler in their side for their final encounter. The team's head coach, Greg Shipperd, in his conversation on Big Sports Breakfast revealed the possibility of Starc playing the particular fixture. The lanky pacer was an integral part of the Sixers squad and was expected to play a major role towards the business end of the competition. However, the 31-year-old sustained a hamstring injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shipperd mentioned that the team is still awaiting the reports of the pacer's scans, and a call will be taken on the player's availability based on that. The coach also stated that the bowler's inclusion depends on his fitness and the think tank will have to take a call based on that. Considering his vast international experience, the cricketer's addition could prove to be a game-changer for the defending champions.

The left-arm seamer's performance against India in the recently concluded Test series was deemed ordinary by many. However, the bowler has proved his worth on multiple occasions and has a tendency to excel, especially on a big stage. The player emerged to be the leading wicket-taker in the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. Having played 10 matches in the marquee event, Starc had 27 wickets to his name. The fast bowler's 27 wickets are also the most by any bowler in a single edition of the World Cup.

BBL Challenger: Who will meet the Sydney Sixers in the Final?

The Brisbane Heat will take on the Perth Scorchers in the BBL Challenger on Thursday, February 4. The match will be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra from 2:10 PM (IST). The winner of the fixture will meet the Sydney Sixers in the Final match of the competition.

Sydney Sixers squad 2021

Sydney Sixers squad 2021: Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince

