Sydney Sixers Reach BBL Finale Despite Being Forced To Name Assistant Coach In Playing XI

Sydney Sixers were forced to play their assistant coach in the Challenger match of the Big Bash League 2021-22 and successfully ended up reaching the finals.

BBL

Sydney Sixers qualified for the Big Bash League 2021-22 finale after defeating Adelaide Strikers by four wickets in the Challenger match on January 26, in Sydney, Australia. Ahead of the match on Wednesday afternoon, Sixers announced their playing XI for the match and named their assistant coach Jay Lenton as the replacement for Josh Phillipe for the match. Phillipe missed the match due to the COVID-19 virus and the team was forced to play their assistant coach in the much important knockout game of the tournament. 

However, the Sixers got the best out of themselves playing at their home and earned a thrilling victory in the final ball of the game. Jay Lenton walked out to the middle for the final ball, as Jordan Silk went back to the pavilion after getting retired hurt while the Sixers required two runs off the final over to clinch the win. While Hayden Kerr went on to hit a boundary to end the match, Lenton found himself at the non-striker’s end celebrating the victory.

What else happened during the Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers match?

Hayden Kerr was awarded the player of the match for his unbeaten knock of 98 runs off 58 balls and having driven the Sixers to the first innings target of 168 runs by the Strikers. Meanwhile, Sean Abbott also added 41 runs to the second innings score, after contributing with three dismissals in the first innings. The Sixers will now lock horns with Perth Scorchers in the season finale on January 28.

Jay Lenton played his last match for Manly before Christmas

One of the broadcasters of BBL, 7Cricket took to their official website before the match started and shared an interview of Lenton, where he revealed his thoughts about being named in the playing XI. Speaking to former Aussie cricketer Simon Katich, Jay Lenton revealed while the match was slated to begin from the Sydney Cricket Ground, at 7:30 PM local time, he came to know about his inclusion in the squad at 1 PM. He further revealed that he last played a game before Christmas for Manly, which is a Sydney Grade Club. He further revealed that he is yet to have a chat with Sixers skipper Moises Henriques about his playing role, but also added that he will certainly play down the order.

READ | BBL: Glenn Maxwell scripts history as Melbourne Stars score 273/4, fans hail 'Big Show'

