Sydney Thunder Beat Melbourne Stars In A Lop-sided Finale, Win WBBL For The Second Time

Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by seven wickets to win their second Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) title at the North Sydney Oval on Saturday. It was a completely one-sided performance from the Sydney franchise right from the word 'Go' as the Stars were simply clueless throughout the contest. By the virtue of this win, Thunder lifted the WBBL trophy for the second time after five years i.e. the 2015/16 season.

Melbourne Stars outclassed in all three departments

The Melbourne Stars who had topped the points table by winning eight of their 14 league matches with 19 points in their tally just could not get their strategies right on the most important day i.e. the summit clash after skipper Meg Lanning had won a crucial toss and elected to bat first as they just kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Even Lanning (13) failed to convert the start that she had got into a big score.

The Thunder bowlers kept the Stars batters at bay in the first couple of overs before accounting for Ellyse Villani (1) on the first ball of the third over. The Melbourne outfit needed some vital partnerships which did not happen as a result of which they could not even breach the three-figure mark. Only Annabel Sutherland (20) and Katherine Brunt (22*) offered some resistance with the bat. Brunt did not receive any support from the other end as the Stars were restricted to a paltry score of 86/9 in their 20 overs.

In reply, it was a walk in the park for Sydney Thunder as they reached the target by seven wickets and 38 balls to spare.

