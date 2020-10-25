Sydney Thunder To Take The Knee Before All Matches In The Women's Big Bash League

With the Women's Big Bash League having commenced, Sydney Thunder have confirmed that the team would be taking the knee throughout the entire tournament. Taking the knee represents their solidarity with the 'Black Live Matter' movement which has gained prominence across the globe. All the teams participating in the WBBL have committed to perform the Indigenous Barefoot Circle ahead of their matches, but the decision to take the knee has been left to individual teams.

Thunder's captain Rachael Haynes said it was a unanimous decision to make the gesture before the first ball of a match is bowled. The Australian T20 league commenced on Sunday with the first match being played between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes. Both the teams had taken the knee before the game began.

“Essentially, the players have indicated they want us to take a knee in support of the stance against racism. This is a tournament that attracts international players and is viewed all over the world, and we want to show we’re absolutely committed in our stance against racism," Haynes added.

“It was really important for leaders of all teams – and the playing cohort – that we were doing something that was symbolic and sensitive to the situation. I’m really pleased we’ll do this,” she added.

The Black Lives Matter movement came to light after the death of an African-American George Floyd due to police brutality. The movement also touched the world of cricket as the sport resumed after the Coronavirus-forced break in July. West Indies and England players had taken the knee just before the first test that was played in the UK. However, Pakistan, Australia and England had refrained from taking the knee in the subsequent series thereafter.

