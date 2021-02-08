Sydney Thunder Under Fire For Dumping 'Angry And Shocked' Captain Callum Ferguson

The recently concluded Big Bash League enthralled cricket fans with its high-octane T20 matches. The Sydney Thunder impressed with their performances in the league matches, however, they failed to make it to the Final of the competition as they were knocked out of the tournament following their loss to the Brisbane Heat. The franchise could be looking to introduce a few major changes after failing to clinch the championship, and they have also decided to part ways with their captain Callum Ferguson.

Sydney Thunder to end ties with captain Callum Ferguson

Callum Ferguson, who captained the Sydney Thunder team in the Big Bash League for the last two editions of the Australian T20 league, will soon have to find a new franchise. The veteran batsman took to his Twitter account to confirm that his association with the Sydney Thunder has ended. He revealed that he was notified that he will not be offered a contract for the next season by the franchise.

Unfortunately I was notified yesterday that I will not be offered a contract with @ThunderBBL for next season. Thank you to @MHussey393 & Lee Germon/Nick Cummins who brought me to the Club & Shane Bond who gave me the opportunity to Captain a great...https://t.co/nBkOn2kAwy pic.twitter.com/vNbToSDVfi — Callum Ferguson (@calferguson12) February 6, 2021

Callum Ferguson while speaking to ABC Grandstand mentioned that the news of the franchise not offering him a contract angered him initially. The player spoke about meeting the management on several occasions along with his manager for contract negotiations, however, they were never provided with a proper response. The 36-year-old stated that he is keen to find a new team ahead of the 11th edition of the league and also expressed his interest in playing franchise-based leagues around the world.

Fans miffed with Sydney Thunder for not re-signing Callum Ferguson

That makes no sense what so ever... you had a great year and you’re also our Skipper! What an awful decision from the higher ups. — Austin Brough (@Broughy21) February 6, 2021

Very strange decision been a fave and has more than contributed over his time at the Thunder.....not too late to change their mind — Simon Breen (@simonbreen) February 7, 2021

I think the fans deserve an explanation as to this decision?? — adam norton-foote (@skaife001) February 6, 2021

Strange decision that one. — Simon (@simonhopwoodoz) February 6, 2021

BBL 2021 winners

After a gruelling competition, the Sydney Sixers were ultimately crowned as the winners of BBL 2021. The defending champions successfully defended their title and claimed their third championship. The Sydney Sixers beat the Perth Scorchers by 27 runs in the final match of the competition.

BBL 2021 highest run scorers

Sydney Thunder's Alex Hales ended up as the top run-getter of the tournament after having scored 543 runs in 15 matches at a fabulous strike-rate of 161.6. The England cricketer also could fetch a lucrative contract in the upcoming IPL auction after his stellar performances in BBL 2021. James Vince from the Sydney Sixers with 537 runs is next on the list. Vince's teammate Josh Philippe occupies the third spot with 508 runs to his name and is followed by Chris Lynn (458) and Colin Munro (443).

The #BBL10 @BKTtires Golden Bat goes to @AlexHales1... despite a very late charge from fellow Englishman James Vince.



A big congrats to the @ThunderBBL opener 👏 pic.twitter.com/PoiC259hqA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 8, 2021

