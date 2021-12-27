Syed Kirmani Reveals Big Reason Behind Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Captaincy Controversy

Former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani has recently explained the main reason behind the conflict between Virat Kohli and BCCI after the Test skipper was sacked from his position as ODI skipper. There have been a lot of talks going on over Virat Kohli captaincy issue after BCCI in a shock move appointed Rohit Sharma as the new ODI skipper replacing Virat Kohli.

Syed Kirmani on Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly controversy

While speaking to Republic TV, Syed Kirmani in his interview said, "It is important to have harmony among one another, it is important to communicate before you take an important decision. Each one of them is in power seats so each one of them has to have communication before they come to a conclusion that is what is missing I thought. I think there has been a big gap in the communication and each one of them is taking their own decision and not informing the other that's not the right way".

He further said, "when I was the chairman of the selection committee and Ganguly was the captain I used to discuss with my colleagues as co-selectors and when everybody approved of the player we went ahead with the selection. I guess there has been a snag in communication between the selection committee, Virat Kohli and Ganguly. I think the mind and thought should come together and evenly thought about then only things will stand in its the right perspective. Transparency and honesty play a very important role in everybody's walk of life".

When being asked if the entire scenario could have been handled better, Syed Kirmani said, "I learnt from my reliable sources that Virat Kohli had a burden on his strong shoulders to lead the team in all three formats so he wanted his other colleague to take over the T20 captaincy there is nothing wrong in that and it is a wonderful thing to be happening. MS Dhoni after stepping down from captaincy played under Kohli so what's the harm there should be nothing wrong. There should not be any egos between them".

Virat Kohli captaincy: What BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had to say on the issue

After stepping down as T20I skipper Virat Kohli hoped to lead India in ODI and Tets format. However, the BCCI had other thoughts as they decided to sack him from ODI captaincy as well. Speaking to ANI, BCCI Sourav Ganguly back then had said, "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats."

However before the South Africa tour, Virat Kohli while addressing the media said, " "I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy. I told the BCCI before giving up the T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view. The BCCI received it very well. There was no offence. It was received well, saying it's a progressive step. I told them I will continue as ODI captain and Test captain. I told them at that point clearly that if the office bearers or the selectors don't want me to handle either of the responsibility, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy,"