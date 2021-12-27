Syed Kirmani Stresses On Importance Of Harmony Among Players Amid Kohli-BCCI Tussle

In the wake of the latest spat between Indian Test captain Virat Kohli and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani has stressed it is critical to have "good harmony" with one another. Kirmani told Republic TV on Monday that, like any other sport, cricket has its ups and downs, but it is critical to maintain good communication, harmony, and understanding among one another. Kirmani said that there has to be coordination between all of them before they come to a conclusion because each one is at the helm of affairs in the BCCI and hold major positions of power.

Kirmani stated that there is now a large communication gap that needs to be bridged because it appears that everyone is making their own decisions without informing the others, adding that "that is not the right way." The 1983 World Cup-winning player also said that decisions were taken with everyone's approval when he was a member of the BCCI's selection committee and Ganguly was the captain.

Kohli-BCCI controversy

Virat Kohli was recently involved in a tussle with the BCCI after he was sacked as Team India's ODI captain. A day after Kohli was removed as ODI captain, Ganguly told ANI that he had requested Kohli not to step down as T20I captain but he did not agree and the selectors then did not feel right to have two different captains in the white-ball format. However, Kohli held a press conference before leaving for South Africa, where he contradicted Ganguly saying he was never asked by anyone to not leave the T20I captaincy.

Rohit Sharma was made the new ODI captain after the selectors sacked Kohli from the position. Kohli also told reporters that he was only informed about the change in captaincy one and a half hours before the call with selectors to pick the Test squad for the South Africa series. After Kohli's statement, Ganguly said called for the issue to be resolved internally and said the BCCI will look after it.

Image: Republic/PTI