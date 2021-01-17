Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Andhra Vs Kerala Live Stream, Team, Pitch And Weather Report

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season is all set to continue with the Elite Group E match on Sunday, January 17 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The upcoming match will see the Andhra side taking on the Kerala team. Their 20-over affair is slated to commence from 12:00 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the Andhra vs Kerala live streaming details, how to watch Andhra vs Kerala live in India and where to catch Andhra vs Kerala live scores.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Tournament preview ahead of Andhra vs Kerala

The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season premiered on January 10 and will conclude on January 31. The 12th edition of the tournament launches India’s 2020-21 domestic cricket season. A total of 38 teams are participating in the competition in a round-robin format.

The upcoming game between Andhra and Kerala is the fourth match for both teams this season. While Kerala are placed on top of the Elite Group E points table with three wins out of three matches, Andhra are placed fifth on the table as they are yet to register a win after three fixtures. Here is a look at some tournament updates from the recent matches of the season.

Three wins on the bounce for Kerala! 👍👍



A sensational batting display from @robbieuthappa and Vishnu Vinod powers Kerala to a six-wicket win over Delhi. 👏👏 #DELvKER #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/QWjrYw9WSF pic.twitter.com/W5kuDHTUVs — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 15, 2021

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Andhra vs Kerala live streaming details

The Andhra vs Kerala live streaming will be available for television audiences in India on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, fans can access the Andhra vs Kerala live streaming in India by logging in on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live and Andhra vs Kerala live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of BCCI Domestic.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Weather prediction ahead of Andhra vs Kerala

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Pitch report ahead of Andhra vs Kerala

The pitch is known to be conducive for bowlers as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 133 in the last three matches this season. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, considering the chasing teams have lost all three matches here in the ongoing tournament.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Andhra vs Kerala squads

Here is a look at the Andhra vs Kerala squads for the upcoming match.

Andhra vs Kerala: Andhra squad

Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu (c), Prasanth Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, SK Ismail, Nitish Reddy, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Manish Golamaru, S Ashish, Shoaib Md Khan, Girinath Reddy, Karthik Raman, Naren Reddy and Lalith Mohan.

Andhra vs Kerala: Kerala squad

Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (wk and c), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, MD Nidheesh, Abhishek Mohan and Vinoop Manoharan.

Image source: BCCI Domestic Twitter

