Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Baroda Vs Maharashtra Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season is all set to continue with the Elite Group C match on Saturday, January 16 at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Baroda. The upcoming match will see the Baroda side taking on the visiting Maharashtra team. The 20-over affair is slated to commence from 12:00 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the Baroda vs Maharashtra live streaming details, how to watch Baroda vs Maharashtra live in India and where to catch Baroda vs Maharashtra live scores.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Tournament preview ahead of Baroda vs Maharashtra

The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season premiered on January 10 and will conclude on January 31. The 12th edition of the tournament launches India’s 2020-21 domestic cricket season. A total of 38 teams are participating in the competition in a round-robin format.

The upcoming game between Baroda and Maharashtra is the fourth match for both teams this season. While Baroda are placed on top of the Elite Group C points table with three wins out of their three matches, Maharashtra are placed fourth on the table with just one win out of their three fixtures. Here is a look at some tournament updates from the recent matches of the season.

Sheldon Jackson's sensational hundred and Paras Dogra's quickfire half-century help Pondicherry beat Andhra in a run-fest. 👌👌 #CAPvAP #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Watch the highlights of the match 🎥👇https://t.co/5PdB3JYDj2 pic.twitter.com/wcldYhYbks — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 15, 2021

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Baroda vs Maharashtra live streaming details

The Baroda vs Maharashtra live streaming will be available for television audiences in India on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, fans can access the Baroda vs Maharashtra live streaming in India by logging in on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live and Baroda vs Maharashtra live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of BCCI Domestic.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Weather prediction ahead of Baroda vs Maharashtra

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 28 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Pitch report ahead of Baroda vs Maharashtra

The pitch is known to be conducive for batsmen as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 157 in the past three matches this season. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, considering the chasing teams have lost all three matches here in the tournament.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Baroda vs Maharashtra squads

Here is a look at the Baroda vs Maharashtra squads for the upcoming match.

Baroda vs Maharashtra: Baroda squad

Vishnu Solanki, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Smit Patel (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Atit Sheth, Abhimanyu Rajput, Lukman Meriwala, Babashafi Pathan, Karthik Kakade, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Soyeb Sopariya, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratyush Kumar and Prati Ghodadra.

Baroda vs Maharashtra: Maharashtra squad

Nikhil Naik, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Naushad Shaikh, Divyang Hinganekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Ranjit Nikam, Taranjit Singh, Vishant More, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dhanraj Pardeshi, Swapnil Gugale, Jagdish Zope, Pradeep Dadhe and Sunny Pandit.

Image source: BCCI Domestic Twitter

