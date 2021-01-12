Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD Vs HIM Live Stream, Pitch Report, Vadodara Weather Update

Baroda and Himachal Pradesh are slated to feature in an Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. As per the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy schedule, the BRD vs HIM match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM IST from the Reliance Stadium, Vadodara on January 12, 2021. Here are the BRD vs HIM live streaming details, how to watch BRD vs HIM live in India, BRD vs HIM live scores and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: BRD vs HIM preview

Both the teams have commenced their campaign with a smashing win in the competition. The Krunal Pandya-led side were brilliant against the Uttarakhand side and claimed a crucial 5-run win. Flamboyant all-rounder Krunal Pandya showcased his phenomenal skills with the bat in his first game as the skipper. The left-hander smashed 76 runs from just 42 deliveries to help Baroda post an impressive total of 168. They ultimately clinched the contest by 5 runs.

Himachal Pradesh have also got off to a flying start in the tournament and will be eying to make the most of the momentum that they are carrying into the upcoming fixture. They displayed a dominant brand of cricket against Chhattisgarh and earned a spectacular 32-run victory. Ravi Thakur starred with the bat for the team and scored an entertaining half-century, whereas captain Rishi Dhawan chipped in with three vital wickets. An exciting contest is on the cards as both the teams are in remarkable form.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: BRD vs HIM squads

Baroda: Krunal Pandya, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathwa, Smit Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Babasafi Pathan, L Meriwala, Mohit Mongia, Bhanu Pania, Kartik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Pradeep Yadav, Soyeb Sopariya, Ansh Patel, Parth Kohli, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Ghodadra, Pratyush Kumar.

Himachal Pradesh: Amit Kumar, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Abhimanyu Rana, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Prashant Chopra, R Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Ayush Jamwal, Akash Vashist.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live in India: BRD vs HIM live streaming details

The BRD vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match will be telecast live in India on the official Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live channel - Star Sports 1. The BRD vs HIM live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. BRD vs HIM live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: BRD vs HIM pitch report and weather forecast

As predicted by AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match time. However, fortunately for the participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live action. The temperatures during the game are likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius. The Baroda wicket is said to offer assistance to both the batsmen and the bowlers. Captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first in an attempt to post an imposing score upfront.

Image source: Baroda Cricket Association Instagram

