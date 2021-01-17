Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Delhi Vs Haryana Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Delhi will take on Haryana in an Elite Group ‘E’ match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Delhi vs Haryana match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on January 17, 2021. Here are the Delhi vs Haryana live streaming details, how to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Kerala continue their winning run! 👍👍@robbieuthappa 54-ball 91 & Vishnu Vinod 71* off 38 balls powered Kerala to a win over Delhi & helped the team complete a hat-trick of wins. 👏👏 #DELvKER #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Watch the highlights of the match 🎥👇https://t.co/UJ7lTmLJrc pic.twitter.com/2dDCsPY26C — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 15, 2021

Also Read | Jacques Kallis Blames CSA's 'no White Consultants' Policy For Fall Out From Proteas' Staff

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Delhi vs Haryana preview

After a disappointing loss against table-toppers Kerala, Delhi will be gearing up to take on another behemoth of the E Group - Haryana. They will hope to brush off any memories of the terrible bowling that led to their loss this Friday - their first loss at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 - while hoping that captain Shikhar Dhawan and youngster Lalit Yadav retain their 77(48) and 52* (25) forms in this game. A win today could propel Delhi straight to the top of the table, considering their far superior net run rate, but a loss will put them in the danger zone.

This will be easier said than done for Delhi however, as Haryana have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far. Winning three of their three games, Haryana are in second place on the table with 12 points. Their batting duo of Himanshu Rana and Shivam Chauhan has already won them two games and they will hope that this form takes them through to the second round as well.

Also Read | Sundar, Thakur, Natarajan Shine As Rookie India Attack Dismisses Australia For 369 In 4th Test

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live in India: Delhi vs Haryana live streaming details

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Delhi vs Haryana match will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports 1 channel. Fans can also watch the Delhi vs Haryana match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The Delhi vs Haryana live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live in India: Delhi vs Haryana squads

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Kshitiz Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Karan Dagar, Siddhant Sharma

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitin Saini, Arun Chaprana, Harshal Patel, Shubham Rohilla, Ashish Hooda, Pramod Chandila, Sanjay Pahal, Ajit Chahal, Tinu Kundu, Aman Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Kapil Hooda

Also Read | India Get Early Breakthrough As Thakur Picks Two, Sundar Gets Green On Day 2 At Gabba

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Delhi vs Haryana pitch report and weather forecast

Wankhede has proven to be a high scoring ground this series, with the last three games going up to 200+ totals. Bowlers will have to work hard to get something out of the strip. Accuweather predicts no rain during the match and slightly humid conditions.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2021: Deadline To Complete Player Retention Process For Franchises Is Jan 20

Image Credits: BCCI Domestic Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.