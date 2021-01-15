Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Delhi Vs Kerala Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Delhi will take on Kerala in an Elite Group ‘E’ match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Delhi vs Kerala match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on January 15, 2021. Here are the Delhi vs Kerala live streaming details, how to watch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Delhi vs Kerala preview

It will be a clash of two titans as Delhi take on Kerala at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday. Both teams have not lost a single match at the tournament as of now, putting themselves in the top two spots in their group. Delhi trounced home side Mumbai by a massive 76 runs in their first match, on the back of a 74 (37) from Nitish Rana and 53 (32) from Himmat Singh. With 63 off 42 Shivam Dube was the only hope in an otherwise flat Mumbai batting lineup that was bowled out for 130. Delhi took the top spot after their 6-wicket win over Andhra.

Meanwhile, Kerala have also seen what could be some career-defining performances from their side. Their first game against Puducherry played witness to a historic comeback for Sreesanth, who took his first wicket in seven years in the game. One of the most talked-about sport-related things on social media this Wednesday was the match-winning innings of 137 off 54 by Kerala youngster Mohammed Azharuddeen as he helped Kerala to a famous victory over Mumbai.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live in India: Delhi vs Kerala live streaming details

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Delhi vs Kerala match will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports 1 channel. Fans can also watch the Delhi vs Kerala match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The Delhi vs Kerala live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live in India: Delhi vs Kerala squads

Delhi Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(C), Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat(w), Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Kshitiz Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Karan Dagar, Siddhant Sharma

Kerala Squad: Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson(C and WK), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, KM Asif, MD Nidheesh, Vinoop Manoharan, Abhishek Mohan, Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Sudhesan Midhun, Vathsal Govind

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Delhi vs Kerala pitch report and weather forecast

With Accuweather predicting no rain and slightly humid conditions, the pitch is expected to support swing and pace early on with spin coming into play later in the game. The games here have ranged from very high scoring to scores of 120-130.

