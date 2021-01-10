Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GUJ Vs MAH Live Stream, Vadodara Pitch And Weather Report

Gujarat will take on Maharashtra in the first round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Sunday, January 10. The game will be played at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara and will begin at 12:00 PM IST. Here's a look at GUJ vs MAH live streaming details, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy telecast channel and our game preview for the same.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: GUJ vs MAH preview

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy marks the return of domestic cricket in India after the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament also has renewed significance with the T20 World Cup scheduled for later in the year, and players will use the opportunity to earn themselves a chance in the IPL and the Indian team. Bith Gujarat and Maharashtra have significant quality on their rosters and led by IPL stars Axar Patel and Rahul Tripathi, one can expect a close clash between the two outfits. Gujarat are favourites considering their home advantage, but the visitors do possess the tools to steal a win.

GUJ vs MAH squads

Gujarat: Axar Patel (captain), Priyank Panchal, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Devang Gandhi, Roosh Kalaria, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jayveer Parmar, Hardik Patel, Karan Patel, Ripal Patel, Tejas Patel, Umang Patel, Urvil Patel, Priyesh Patel, Dhruv Raval.

Maharashtra: Rahul Tripathi (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik, Vishant More, Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzama Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingle, Divyang Hingankar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Gugale, Dhanraj Pardeshi, Sunny Pandit.

GUJ vs MAH live: Vadodara pitch and weather report

The track at the Moti Bagh stadium is expected to be conducive for batsmen and scores in the region of 180 are expected. Bowlers will have to be on their mark as batsmen will make merry on this track. With the game scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first. According to Accuweather, the weather is likely to sunny for the duration of the game, with almost no chance of rainfall.

GUJ vs MAH live streaming: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy telecast channel

The Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of domestic cricket in India and will be telecasting the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The leading Indian broadcaster has made arrangements to broadcast the games in multiple languages and on multiple network channels. Select matches will be telecasted in English and Hindi commentary on Star Sports from 12:00 PM during the entirety of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy schedule. FOr GUJ vs MAH live scores, one can keep tabs on the Twitter handle of BCCI Domestic. The live streaming will be on Disney+ Hotstar.

