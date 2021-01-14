Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 KAR Vs TRP Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News

Karnataka (KAR) and Tripura (TRP) will clash in the upcoming game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Thursday, January 14 at 12:00 PM IST. The game will be played at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground in Alur. Here is our Karnataka vs Tripura prediction, information on how to watch Karnataka vs Tripura live in India and where to catch Karnataka vs Tripura live scores.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Karnataka vs Tripura preview and team news

With a win over Jammu and Kashmir in their last outing, Karnataka have moved up to the third spot of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A table with four points. Karun Nair and co. have played two matches so far in the tournament, losing and winning one each. Tripura, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the standings with zero points as they have lost all their past matches (2).

Karnataka vs Tripura live stream: How to watch KAR vs TRP live

The KAR vs TRP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match will telecast live on the Star Sports Network – Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in India. Fans can also watch the clash live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The KAR vs PUN live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021

Time: 12:00 noon IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur, Karnataka

Karnataka vs Tripura live streaming: Karnataka vs Tripura pitch and weather report

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter. The temperature is expected to be pleasant at 22°C with humidity at 62%. The pitch has been a boon for bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live stream: KAR vs TRP squads

KAR vs TRP live scores: Karnataka squad

Abhimanyu Mithun, Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Karun Nair (c), Prateek Jain, Aniruddha Joshi, Rohan Kadam, Pavan Deshpande, Krishnan Shrijith, Ronit More, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, MB Darshan, Vasuki Koushik, BR Sharath, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal

KAR vs TRP live scores: Tripura squad

Tushar Saha, Udiyan Bose, Subham Ghosh, Abhijit Sarkar, Arkaprabha Sinha, Pratyush Singh, Chandan Ray, Rana Dutta, Saurabh Das, Sankar Paul, Manisankar Murasingh (c), Bishal Ghosh, Ajoy Sarkar, Samrat Singha, Milind Kumar, Kaushal Acharjee, Rajat Dey, Joydeep Banik

Image Source: Karnataka cricket team/ Instagram

