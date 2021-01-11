Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 KER Vs PUD Live Stream, Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather Forecast

Kerala will take on Puducherry in an elite Group E game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The KER vs PUD match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on January 11, 2021. Here are the KER vs PUD live streaming details, how to watch KER vs PUD live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: KER vs PUD preview

Having been grouped alongside SMAT heavyweights like Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai, both Kerala and Puducherry will be rearing to get their first domestic campaign of 2021 off to a winning start. Despite having a bevy of IPL and Indian stars in their team, Kerala have never been considered a tough team. However, after their fourth-place finish over the likes of UP in the last season, the young team is out to prove their detractors wrong.

They will be packing some serious talent, with captain Sanju Samson coming off a good international and IPL season along with veteran Robin Uthappa, Basil Thampi and a possible return for 37-year old S Sreesanth who has served out his 7-year long ban in relation to the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case. Puducherry will also be returning after a strong 5th place finish in the last season. They will be pinning their hopes on captain Damodaren Rohit and vice-captain Paras Dogra to take them through to a good finish.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: KER vs PUD squads

Puducherry: Damodaren Rohit (C), Subramanian Anand, Paras Dogra, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sheldon Jackson(wk), S Karthik (wk), A Aravinddaraj, Fabid Ahmed, Iqlas Naha, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Sagar Udeshi, Ragupathy

Kerala: Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby (VC), Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal, Midhun S, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live in India: KER vs PUD live streaming details

The KER vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match will be telecast live in India on the official Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy telecast channel - Star Sports 1. Fans can also watch the KER vs PUD match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. KER vs PUD live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: KER vs PUD pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts a temperature of 29°C in Mumbai for the game. No rain is expected on Monday, meaning that fans will be treated to an uninterrupted game. Humidity will be high, at around 68% with some dew expected to come in later in the game. With Wankhede's batting-friendly surfaces and poor chasing record, the team winning the toss may opt to bat first.

Image Credits: Sreesanth Twitter

