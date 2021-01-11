Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 MUM Vs DEL Live Stream, Wankhede Pitch And Weather Report

Domestic giants Mumbai will lock horns with rivals Delhi in Elite Group E of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Monday, January 11, 2021. The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will begin at 12:00 PM IST. Here's a look at MUM vs DEL live streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy telecast channel, and our game preview.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: MUM vs DEL preview

The Syed Mushtaq Ali is the curtain-raiser to the Indian domestic season amidst the coronavirus pandemic and has renewed importance with the IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup to follow. Both Mumbai and Delhi are amongst the heavyweights in the competition and will hope to begin their campaign on a positive note. Mumbai led by Suryakumar Yadav boast of some fine domestic and IPL stalwarts, with the likes of Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal forming a strong batting line-up. Delhi meanwhile are boosted by the availability of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma, with the likes of Nitish Rana, Pawan Negi and Pradeep Sangwan forming the core of the side. Mumbai are favourites at Wankhede, but Delhi do pack a punch and could well take all points on Monday.

MUM vs DEL squads

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Aditya Tare (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Arjun Tendulkar, Krutik Hanagavadi, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde.

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Negi, Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pawan Suyal, Karan Dagar, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisth, Manjot Kalra, Siddhant Sharma.

MUM vs DEL live: Wankhede weather forecast and pitch report

The pitch at Wankhede is likely to favour the batsmen and one can expect scores in the region of 180. The outfield however has been traditionally fast, and with short boundaries, batsmen are expected to make merry. Accuweather predicts no rainfall for the day, and the climate is likely to be hot and humid for the course of the game. With this being a day game, captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy telecast channel: MUM vs DEL live streaming

Star Sports network are the official broadcasters of Indian domestic cricket and hold rights for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Indian broadcast giants have made arrangements to broadcast the games in multiple languages and on multiple network channels. Select games will be telecasted on Hindi and English commentary on Star Sports 2. For MUM vs DEL live scores, one can keep tabs on BCCI Domestic's Twitter account.

(Image Courtesy: Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan Instagram)

