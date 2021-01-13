Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 MUM Vs KER Live Stream, Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather Update

A star-studded Mumbai will battle it out with a resilient Kerela in an Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Here's a look at MUM vs KER live streaming, MUM vs KER squads, Mumbai weather forecast, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy telecast channel and our game preview.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: MUM vs KER preview

With the introduction of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, domestic players in the country finally have a platform to prove their mettle after an extended break. The Mumbai side boasts of several proven T20 players who have carved a niche for themselves in the shortest format with significant performances in the Indian Premier League over the years. The Surya Kumar Yadav-led team had a dismal start to their campaign this year and will look to bounce back with an impressive outing against Kerela. Chasing a total of 207 against Delhi, Mumbai's batting order failed to deliver, and they were ultimately bundled out for 130.

Kerela have had a contrasting start to the tournament as they began their journey with a dominating performance against Puducherry. With the presence of Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, KM Asif, and Jalaj Saxena, they have a formidable bowling attack that can test Mumbai's batsmen. Kerela also have batsmen such as Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson and Sachin Baby who have vast experience in the format. Mumbai have the home advantage and will look to make the most of it and get off the mark on the points table.

MUM vs KER squads

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Aditya Tare (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Arjun Tendulkar, Krutik Hanagavadi, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde.

Delhi: Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby (VC), Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal, Midhun S, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK

MUM vs KER live: Mumbai weather forecast and pitch report

The wicket at Wankhede will be more favourable to the batsmen. With shorter boundaries and a lightning-quick outfield, a high-scoring match is on the cards. As for the weather, AccuWeather predicts that the conditions will be ideal for a T20 contest. A partial cloud cover is expected during the contest, however, there are no chances of rain causing an interruption. The temperature during the game is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy telecast channel: MUM vs KER live streaming

The Star Sports Network holds the rights to telecast the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live in the country. Considering the number of matches during the day, the network has made arrangements to broadcast the games on multiple channels. Select games will be telecasted on Hindi and English commentary on Star Sports 2. Fans who wish to follow the MUM vs KER live scores can keep tabs on the BCCI Domestic Twitter account.

