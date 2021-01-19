Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Mumbai Vs Andhra Live Stream, Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather

Mumbai will take on Andhra in an Elite Group ‘E’ match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season. The Mumbai vs Andhra match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on January 19, 2021. Here are the Mumbai vs Andhra live streaming details, how to watch Mumbai vs Andhra live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-2021



Mumbai v Pondicherry (17th Jan '21)



Result: Pondicherry won by 6 wkts



Mumbai- 94/10 in 19 overs

Santhamoorthy 5/20



Pondicherry- 95/4 in 19 overs



Scoresheet: https://t.co/NYJdpg11U2 — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) January 17, 2021

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Mumbai vs Andhra preview

The two bottom-placed teams of the E Group at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Mumbai and Andhra will take each other on for one last group stage game before they bow out of the tournament on Tuesday. Coming into this game, the star-studded Mumbai squad will still be looking for their first win. They are currently in last place on the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy points table and lost their last game to Puducherry after putting up just 94 runs.

Andhra meanwhile, are in no better shape and will also be exiting the tournament after they play this game. Despite winning their last game against Kerala by chasing 113 in just 17.2 overs. Even if this momentum takes them tough today, Andhra will end their series with 8 points - not nearly enough to make it to the second round, that will go to either Haryana, Kerala, Delhi or Puducherry.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live in India: Mumbai vs Andhra live streaming details

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports 1. The live streaming of the match will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mumbai vs Andhra live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live in India: Mumbai vs Andhra squads

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Aditya Tare, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar and Sufiyan Shaikh

Andhra: Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu (c), Prasanth Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, SK Ismail, Nitish Reddy, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Manish Golamaru, S Ashish, Shoaib Md Khan, Girinath Reddy, Karthik Raman, Naren Reddy and Lalith Mohan

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Mumbai vs Andhra pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Wankhede is known to assist the batsmen over bowlers. With its lightning-quick outfield and short boundaries, fans can expect a high-scoring encounter. Accuweather predicts no rain for the match and pleasant weather.

