Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 QF Haryana Vs Baroda Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Haryana and Baroda will meet in the third Quarter-Final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM IST from the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on January 27, 2021. Here are the Haryana vs Baroda live streaming details, how to watch Haryana vs Baroda live in India, Haryana vs Baroda live scores, and the pitch report and Ahmedabad weather forecast for the contest.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final live: Haryana vs Baroda preview

The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has enthralled cricket fans with high-octane cricket matches. The battle between the teams has further intensified as the competition has entered its knockout stage. Baroda, who were a part of the Elite Group C, have been in a blistering form this season. They were undefeated during the league stage of the competition and dominated their opposition with their stellar performances. Haryana also are also yet to receive their maiden defeat this year, and they have an imposing line-up to boast of. Considering the recent form of both the teams, a closely fought battle is expected between them at the Sardar Patel Stadium.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Haryana vs Baroda squads

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitin Saini, Arun Chaprana, Harshal Patel, Shubham Rohilla, Ashish Hooda, Pramod Chandila, Sanjay Pahal, Ajit Chahal, Tinu Kundu, Aman Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Kapil Hooda

Baroda: Krunal Pandya, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathwa, Smit Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Babasafi Pathan, L Meriwala, Mohit Mongia, Bhanu Pania, Kartik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Pradeep Yadav, Soyeb Sopariya, Ansh Patel, Parth Kohli, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Ghodadra, Pratyush Kumar.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final live: Haryana vs Baroda live streaming details

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Quarter-Final will be telecast live in India on Star Sports 1. The live streaming of the match will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The Haryana vs Baroda live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Pitch report and Ahmedabad weather forecast

The wicket at Ahmedabad has been favorable for the bowlers. Batters have struggled to score runs quickly on the surface, and no team has been able to cross the 150-run mark in the earlier two Quarter-Final fixtures. Bowlers are expected to dominate the upcoming contest as well, and a low-scoring thriller is on the cards. As for the weather, AccuWeather predicts that there will be a significant cloud cover during the match. However, fortunately for the two teams, there are no chances of rain throughout the day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius during the game.

