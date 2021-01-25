Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 QF Karnataka Vs Punjab Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Karnataka will go up against Punjab in the first quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Karnataka vs Punjab match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm IST from the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad on January 26, 2021. Here are the Karnataka vs Punjab live streaming details, how to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 quarter-finals live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Karnataka vs Punjab preview

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 marked the comeback of domestic cricket to India during the coronavirus pandemic. The successful conduction of the series - which is set to end on January 31 - is sure to pave the way for more domestic series in the country now. The first quarter-final of the tournament will witness the Elite Group 'A' qualifiers, Karnataka and Punjab take each other on for a spot in the semi-finals. Punjab will be vying for their first-ever title at the tournament while Karnataka will be aiming for a third - consecutive and overall - title.

Punjab's run at the series has been unblemished so far and they come into the quarter-finals being undefeated in the group stages. Karnataka have also had a near-perfect run, winning all but their league game against Punjab. They will be hoping to avenge that loss and make SMAT history by winning yet another title this season.

Karnataka vs Punjab squads

Punjab: Mandeep Singh (captain), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Singh Sran, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Krishan, Gitansh Khera, Rohan Marwaha, Abhinav Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, Mayank Markande

Karnataka: Karun Nair (captain), Pavan Deshpande (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, KV Siddharth, KL Shrijith, BR Sharath, Anirudha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pravin Dubey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain, V Koushik, Ronit More, Darshan MB, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live in India: Karnataka vs Punjab live streaming details

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First. The live streaming of the match will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The Karnataka vs Punjab live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka vs Punjab pitch report and weather forecast

The recently refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium has not seen any international or IPL games for a couple of years now. The pitch here is expected to be a balanced one, with something on offer for both, batsmen and bowlers. Accuweather predicts no rain in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and a temperature of 19°C. Humidity will be at an average of 40% with no cloud cover.

