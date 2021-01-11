Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 RJS Vs VID Live Stream, Pitch Report, Indore Weather Forecast

Rajasthan will begin their domestic campaign by locking horns against Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The game will be played at the Emerald High School Ground, Indore and will begin at 12:00 PM IST. Here's a look at RJS vs VID live streaming details, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy telecast channel, and our match preview for the same.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: RJS vs VID preview

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy marks the return of domestic cricket in India after the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament also has renewed significance with the IPL and the T20 World Cup scheduled for later in the year, and players will use the opportunity to earn themselves a chance in the IPL and the Indian team. Rajasthan boast of a strong bowling line-up, with the likes of IPL superstars in Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi all part of the set-up. Vidarbha, on the other hand, are short of IPL experience, but the likes of captain Ganesh Satish, Darshan Nalkande and Akhsya Wakhare have made a name for themselves in the domestic circuit. Rajasthan are favourites, but Vidarbha will be hoping for an upset in Indore on Monday.

RJS vs VID squad

Rajasthan: Rajesh Bishnoi, Yash Kothari, Ankit Lamba, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Ashok Maneria (c), Rajat Chaudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Manender Narender Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Chanrapaul Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Vidharba: Ganesh Satish (c), Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Raut, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Mohit Kale, Lalit Yadav, Raj Chaudhari, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar, Siddhesh Wath, Rishabh Rathod, Yash Rathod, Apoorv Wankhede.

RJS vs VID live: Indore pitch and weather report

The pitch at Emerald High School Ground is conducive for spin and spinners will key during the course of the game. However, the track is likely to have enough for the batsmen and one can expect scores in the region of 150. According to Accuweather, the weather is likely to be partly sunny throughout the game, with almost no chance of rainfall. With this being a day game, captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

RJS vs VID live streaming: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy telecast channel

The Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of domestic cricket in India and will be telecasting the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The leading Indian broadcaster has made arrangements to broadcast the games in multiple languages and on multiple network channels. Select matches will be telecasted in English and Hindi commentary on Star Sports from 12:00 PM during the entirety of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy schedule. For RJS vs VID live scores, one can keep tabs on the Twitter handle of BCCI Domestic. The live streaming will be on Disney+ Hotstar.

(Image Courtesy: Deepak Chahar Instagram)

