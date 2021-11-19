Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Defending Champions TN All Set To Take On Hyderabad In Semis

The first semi-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season will see Tamil Nadu lock horns against Hyderabad on November 20. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am IST. While defending champions Tamil Nadu have won four out of the five matches they played in the ongoing edition of India's domestic T20 tournament, Hyderabad have won all of its matches in the Elite Group E fixtures. Both teams will come into the game on the back of massive wins, which they registered in their respective quarterfinal matches.

As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the Vijay Shankar-led side beat Kerala in the first quarter-final on Thursday to advance to the semis. Tamil Nadu won by 5 wickets with three balls remaining after chasing down a mammoth total of 181 runs. Hari Nishaanth, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, and Sanjay Yadav contributed with the bat as they scored 32, 46, 33, and 32 runs, respectively. Yadav also starred with the ball as he picked two key wickets in the match for Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tanmay Agarwal-led Hyderabad beat Gujarat in their quarter-final match to advance to the semi-finals. Batting first, Hyderabad scored 158 runs in 20 overs courtesy of a brilliant batting performance by Tilak Varma, who smashed 75 off 50 balls. In reply, Hyderabad bowlers restricted Gujarat for just 128 runs, thus winning the game by 30 runs. Ravi Teja picked three wickets for his side, while Chama Milind picked two wickets.

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad: Full Squads

Tamil Nadu's Squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), Adithya Ganesh (wk), Washington Sundar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep S. Warrier, R. Sai Kishore, B. Aparajith, N. Jagadeesan (wk), M. Ashwin, M. Shahrukh Khan, C. Hari Nishaanth, M. Siddharth, V. Ganga Sridhar Raju, M. Mohammed, J. Kousik, R. Sanjay Yadav, R. Silambarasan, R. Vivek Raj, B. Sai Sudharshan, P. Saravana Kumar.

Hyderabad's Squad: Tanmay Agarwal (Captain), N Thakur Tilak Varma, Hanuma Vihari, K Rohit Rayudu, B Sandeep, Himalay Agarwal, C V Milind, Rahul Buddhi, T Ravi Teja, M Sai Pragnay Reddy (wk), Kolla Sumanth (wk), Mohammed Afreedi, Rathan Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Syed Mehdi Hasan, Abdul Ela Al Quraishi, Rakshann Reddii, G Ajay Dev Goud, Kartikeya Kak, Chandan Sahani, Trishank Gupta, Alankrit Agarwal, P Nitesh Reddy, HK Simha.

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad: Predicted XIs

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (Captain), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, R Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Warrier, P Saravana Kumar.

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (Captain), Pragnay Reddy (wk), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Budhi, Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagrajan, Chama Milind, Mehdi Hassan, Rakshann Reddii.

Image: TanmayAgarwal/Insta/ESPNCricinfo