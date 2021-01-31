Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final TN Vs Baroda Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Tamil Nadu will take on Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final 2021. The Tamil Nadu vs Baroda match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on January 31, 2021. Here are the Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live streaming details, how to watch Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Skipper Kedar Devdhar & Karthik Kakade scored fifties while Lukman Meriwala scalped 3 wickets as Baroda beat Punjab by 25 runs to secure a place in the #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #Final.



Watch the highlights of the #PUNvBDA #SF2 to relive the action

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Tamil Nadu vs Baroda preview

The first national-level domestic series since the easing of the lockdown, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will come to a successful conclusion on Sunday, January 31. The final match promises to be a cracker of a game, played between two teams that have remained undefeated through the series. Tamil Nadu, a mix of experience and youth, will be aiming for their second title — their first since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Baroda, on the other hand, are looking at creating a tournament record by winning a third title. Missing captain Krunal Pandya and vice-captain Deepak Hooda, the Baroda youngsters took on Punjab, winning by 25 runs to make it to the final. Tamil Nadu meanwhile, took on Rajasthan, chasing their 154-run total with ease in 18.4 overs.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live in India: Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live streaming details

The Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final 2021 will be telecast live in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First. The Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The Tamil Nadu vs Baroda live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Tamil Nadu vs Baroda squads

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, G Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, KB Arun Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, L Suryapprakash, R S Jaganath Sinivas

Baroda: Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Kedar Devdhar (captain), Ninad Rathwa, Smit Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Babasafi Pathan, L Meriwala, Mohit Mongia, Bhanu Pania, Kartik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Pradeep Yadav, Soyeb Sopariya, Ansh Patel, Parth Kohli, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Ghodadra, Pratyush Kumar

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Tamil Nadu vs Baroda pitch report and weather forecast

After six back-to-back games, the pitch at the Sardar Patel Stadium is expected to have a lot on offer for spinners in this match. Going by the contests that have taken place on this ground, batsmen are also expected to get some help from the pitch. Accuweather predicts no rain during this game and a temperature of 22°C. Humidity will be low, at around 26% with 31% cloud cover.

