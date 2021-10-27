Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Four Mumbai Players Including Sarfaraz Khan Test COVID Positive

As many as four players from Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy team have now been withdrawn after being tested COVID positive. The Mumbai Cricket Association sent the players back home immediately and has asked them to self-isolate for the next seven days. The MCA are also soon expected to announce their replacements. The four players are identified as Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Solanki, Shams Mulani and Sairaj Patil.

"Four players from the senior team have tested positive, they are Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Prashant Solanki and Sarfaraz Khan. We are conducting Rapid RT-PCR (of the players named as replacements) and their reports will come soon and accordingly they will join the team. We are also conducting the RT-PCR test of the other squad members," a source from within the association told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 4, with the Ajinkya Rahane-led side placed in the Elite B Group with Karnataka, Bengal, Baroda, Chhattisgarh and Services.

The domestic T20 event will be played across six venues namely Lucknow, Baroda, Delhi, Guwahati, Vijayawada and Haryana. Also given the threat of COVID-19 teams have been asked to report at least a week in advance and undergo a mandatory five-day quarantine ahead of the tournament.

Mumbai's squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Prithvi Shaw (Vice-Captain), Atharva Ankolekar, Dhaval Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Hardik Tamore, Mohit Awasthi, Siddhesh Lad, Aman Khan, Arman Jaffer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Deepak Shetty and Roystan Dias with four more to be announced soon.

Withdrawn: Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Solanki, Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil.

Image: PTI/BCCI