Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF 2021 Bihar Vs Rajasthan Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Bihar will take on Rajasthan in the last quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Bihar vs Rajasthan match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST from the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad on January 27, 2021. Here are the Bihar vs Rajasthan live streaming details, how to watch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final live in India, the pitch report for the contest and the Ahmedabad weather forecast.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Bihar vs Rajasthan preview

With defending champions Karnataka knocked out by a brilliant Punjab bowling effort in the first quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, and Tamil Nadu beating Himachal Pradesh, the first two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 semi-final teams have been decided. The two remaining spots will be decided by January 27, with Baroda playing Haryana in the 3rd quarter-final and Rajasthan taking on Bihar in the last quarter-final.

Placed in the Elite Group 'D' Rajasthan have just about managed to make it into the second round, having beaten Madhya Pradesh to the spot by virtue of their better net run rate. They have had an excellent campaign so far, winning four of their five group stage games to stay atop their group table. Their only loss at the tournament so far, was a shock 37-run defeat to Goa. Bihar, on the other hand, have trounced each of their five Plate Group competitors but are yet to face a top fleet team like Rajasthan as they vie for the SMAT 2021 Trophy.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final live in India: Bihar vs Rajasthan live streaming details

The Bihar vs Rajasthan Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final 2021 will be telecast live in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First. The Bihar vs Rajasthan live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The Bihar vs Rajasthan live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Bihar vs Rajasthan pitch report and weather forecast

After three back-to0back games, the pitch at the Sardar Patel Stadium is expected to have a lot on offer for spinners during this match. Batsmen are also expected to get some help from the pitch. The first quarter-final that took place here was a wicket-fest that saw Punjab bowl out Karnataka in just 17.2 overs. The next match was also a low scoring one, with a 1st innings total of 135/9. Accuweather predicts no rain during this game and a temperature of 20°C. Humidity will be low, at around 30% with no cloud cover.

