Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final Punjab Vs Baroda Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season is all set to continue with Semi-final No.2 on Friday, January 29 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The knockout fixture will see the Punjab side taking on the Baroda team. Their 20-over affair is slated to commence from 7:00 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the Punjab vs Baroda live streaming details, how to watch Punjab vs Baroda live in India and where to catch Punjab vs Baroda live scores.

Also Read | India Vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Fans Laud Rahul Dravid For Developing India's Bench Strength

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live: Tournament preview ahead of Punjab vs Baroda

The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season premiered on January 10 and will conclude on January 31. The 12th edition of the tournament launched India’s 2020-21 domestic cricket season. A total of 38 teams are divided into six groups as they faced each other in a round-robin format.

The upcoming game between Punjab and Baroda is the second semi-final match of this year’s competition. Punjab ended their Elite Group A campaign by winning all five of their matches and they later romped through Karnataka in the quarter-final to march into the semi-finals. On the other hand, Baroda topped the Elite Group C table with an unbeaten run and they pipped Haryana in the quarterfinal.

Punjab sets semi-final date with Baroda with win over Karnataka, watch video

Punjab march into the semifinals! 👌👌



The Mandeep Singh-led unit put up a fine show and beat Karnataka by nine wickets at the Motera Stadium in the #QF1 of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20. 👍👍 #KARvPUN



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/pOwe3Zwyuo pic.twitter.com/Yt3Cns6S7b — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 26, 2021

Also Read | Shardul Thakur Happy For Team-mate Mohammed Siraj After His Fifer In Gabba Test

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live: Punjab vs Baroda live streaming details

The Punjab vs Baroda live streaming will be available for television audiences in India on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, fans can access the Punjab vs Baroda live streaming in India by logging in on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live updates and Punjab vs Baroda live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of BCCI Domestic.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live: Weather prediction ahead of Punjab vs Baroda

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 18 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live: Pitch report ahead of Punjab vs Baroda

The pitch is known to be conducive for bowlers as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 134 in the last four matches this season. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first, considering the chasing teams have won three of the four matches here in the ongoing tournament.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Auction To Be Held On February 18 In Chennai, One Day After India Vs England Test

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live: Punjab vs Baroda squads

Here is a look at the Punjab vs Baroda squads for the upcoming match.

Punjab vs Baroda: Punjab squad

Abhishek Sharma, Simran Singh (w), Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Barinder Sran, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh and Rohan Marwaha.

Punjab vs Baroda: Baroda squad

Kedar Devdhar (c), Smit Patel (w), Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Krunal Pandya, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya and Chintal Gandhi.

Also Read | Joe Root Equals All-time Test Record Set By Virat Kohli Ahead Of India-England Series

Image source: BCCI Domestic Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.