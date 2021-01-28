Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final TN Vs Rajasthan Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Tamil Nadu will take on Rajasthan in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm IST from the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad on January 29, 2021. Here are the Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan live streaming details, how to watch Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Mahipal Lomror's 37-ball 78*-run blitz sets up Rajasthan's 16-run win over Bihar in the #QF4 of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20.





Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan preview

Elite Group 'D' qualifiers, Rajasthan defeated Plate Group toppers, Bihar in the fourth quarter-final on Wednesday to book a place in the semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Rajasthan put up 164 runs on the board before restricting Bihar to 148 courtesy of Mahipal Lomror's 78* and an all-round bowling effort. Tamil Nadu meanwhile, defeated Himachal Pradesh in the second quarter-final chasing down their total of 135 in just 17.5 overs. Sonu Yadav took three wickets while Baba Aparajith and Shahrukh Khan added 52* and 40* (19) to help Tamil Nadu take the win.

The winner of this match will meet either Baroda or Punjab in the finals on January 31. Rajasthan will be looking for their first title at the tournament whereas Tamil Nadu will be vying for their first since their victory in the inaugural edition in 2006-07.

After the bowlers restricted Himachal to 135/9, Baba Aparajith & Shahrukh Khan starred with the bat to power Tamil Nadu into the semifinals.





Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan squads

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (C), Vijay Shankar, B Aparajith, B Indrajith, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, G Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, KB Arun Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, L Suryapprakash, R S Jaganath Srinivas

Rajasthan: Bharat Sharma(WK), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria(C), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Deepak Chahar, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Rajat Choudhary

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live: Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan live streaming details

The Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final 2021 will be telecast live in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First. The Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan pitch report and weather forecast

After four back-to-back games, the pitch at the Sardar Patel Stadium is expected to have a lot on offer for spinners this match. Going by the four quarterfinals that have taken place on this ground, batsmen are also expected to get some help from the pitch. Accuweather predicts no rain during this game and a temperature of 21°C. Humidity will be low, at around 28% with no cloud cover.

Image Credits: BCCI Domestic Twitter

