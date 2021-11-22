The final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will see defending champions Tamil Nadu lock horns against Karnataka at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm IST.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the Manish Pandey-led side enjoy an upper hand with four wins in the last five matches. The last time Tamil Nadu registered a T20 win against Karnataka was way back in January 2017. Both sides have also met once in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final, which Karnataka won in a last-ball thriller.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Pitch report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where the final of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is scheduled to be held, is expected to favour the batters. The match is slated to be held in the evening when the surface will be dried up and the ball will come easily on the bat. Whichever side wins the toss will be opting to bat first.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Full Squads

Tamil Nadu's Squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), Adithya Ganesh (wk), Washington Sundar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep S. Warrier, R. Sai Kishore, B. Aparajith, N. Jagadeesan (wk), M. Ashwin, M. Shahrukh Khan, C. Hari Nishaanth, M. Siddharth, V. Ganga Sridhar Raju, M. Mohammed, J. Kousik, R. Sanjay Yadav, R. Silambarasan, R. Vivek Raj, B. Sai Sudharshan, P. Saravana Kumar.

Karnataka's Squad: Manish Pandey (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aniruddha, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vasuki Koushik, Jagadeesha Suchith, Praveen Dubey, KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Rohan Kadam, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Abhinav Manohar., Prasidh Krishna, MB Darshan, BR Sharath (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Vidyadhar Patil.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Predicted XIs

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (captain), Sandeep Warrier, P Saravana Kumar, M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan.

Karnataka: Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey (Captain), Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, BR Sharath (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, MB Darshan, KC Cariappa, Vidhyadhar Patil.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar (VC), Hari Nishaanth, Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders: Sanjay Yadav (c), Aniruddha Joshi

Bowlers: Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa, Sai Kishore, Jagadeesha Suchith

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Manish Pandey (c), Hari Nishaanth, Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav

Bowlers: KC Cariappa, Vidhyadhar Patil, P Saravana Kumar (VC), M Mohammed

Image: PTI

