SYL Vs CUW Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sylhet Thunder will take on Cumilla Warriors in the 30th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. The match will take place on Thursday, January 2 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. It will commence at 6:00 PM (IST).

Sylhet Thunder couldn't have asked for a worse tournament as they have won only 1 game out of the 8 they have played so far. They were beaten by Rangpur Rangers in their last fixture by 7 wickets. The Thunder would like to register a win in this fixture to begin the end of their campaign on a good note.

On the other hand, Cumilla Warriors, who began well initially, lost their way into the tournament as it progressed. They have managed to win 3 and lose 5 out of the 8 games they have played. They beat the table-toppers Chattogram Challengers by 3 wickets in their last game. The Warriors will look to secure a win in this fixture and keep their chances alive to qualify for the knockouts. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

SYL vs CUW Squads

Sylhet Thunder Squad: Mosaddek Hossain (Captain), Mohammad Mithun (Wicket-keeper), Andre Fletcher, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Rubel Mia, Jeevan Mendis.

Cumilla Warriors Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Fardeen Hasan (Wicket-keeper), Soumya Sarkar, Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Yasir Ali, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sunzamul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan and Ifran Hossain.

SYL vs CUW Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Mithun

Batsmen: Andre Fletcher (Vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Dawid Malan (Captain), Sabbir Rahman

Bowlers: Naveen-ul Haq, Al-Amin Hossain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

All-Rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Sherfane Rutherford, Soumya Sarkar

Cumilla Warriors start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

