SYL Vs CUW Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

SYL vs CUW Dream11: Sylhet Thunder will take on Cumilla Warriors in the 30th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. The match will take place on Jan 2.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
SYL vs CUW dream11

Sylhet Thunder will take on Cumilla Warriors in the 30th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. The match will take place on Thursday, January 2 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. It will commence at 6:00 PM (IST). 

Sylhet Thunder couldn't have asked for a worse tournament as they have won only 1 game out of the 8 they have played so far. They were beaten by Rangpur Rangers in their last fixture by 7 wickets. The Thunder would like to register a win in this fixture to begin the end of their campaign on a good note.

On the other hand, Cumilla Warriors, who began well initially, lost their way into the tournament as it progressed. They have managed to win 3 and lose 5 out of the 8 games they have played. They beat the table-toppers Chattogram Challengers by 3 wickets in their last game. The Warriors will look to secure a win in this fixture and keep their chances alive to qualify for the knockouts. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

SYL vs CUW Squads

Sylhet Thunder Squad: Mosaddek Hossain (Captain), Mohammad Mithun (Wicket-keeper), Andre Fletcher, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Rubel Mia, Jeevan Mendis.

Cumilla Warriors Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Fardeen Hasan (Wicket-keeper), Soumya Sarkar, Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Yasir Ali, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sunzamul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan and Ifran Hossain.

SYL vs CUW Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Mithun 

Batsmen: Andre Fletcher (Vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Dawid Malan (Captain), Sabbir Rahman

Bowlers:  Naveen-ul Haq, Al-Amin Hossain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

All-Rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Sherfane Rutherford, Soumya Sarkar

Cumilla Warriors start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

Published:
