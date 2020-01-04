SYL Vs RAR Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Sylhet Thunder take on the Rajshahi Royals in the 34th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 on Saturday. The match is set to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The game commences at 6:00 PM (IST).
The Rajshahi Royals have a had a good season so far, winning six of their nine matches. They come into the fixture as favourites after their comfortable 30 run victory over the Rangpur Rangers. It has been a season to forget for the Sylhet Thunder. They have managed a solitary win in their ten games so far this season. They were outplayed by the Rangpur Rangers last time out, losing the match by 38 runs.
Johnson Charles and Afif Hossain have been amongst the top run-getters in the BPL. Liton Das and Shoaib Malik have also been amongst the runs and are good options to have in the team. Ebadot Hossain is amongst the leading wicket-takers in BPL, while Andre Russell and Ravi Bopara have also chipped in with wickets.
