SYL Vs RAR Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Sylhet Thunder take on the Rajshahi Royals in the 34th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 on Saturday. The match is set to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The game commences at 6:00 PM (IST).

SYL vs RAR Dream11 Preview

The Rajshahi Royals have a had a good season so far, winning six of their nine matches. They come into the fixture as favourites after their comfortable 30 run victory over the Rangpur Rangers. It has been a season to forget for the Sylhet Thunder. They have managed a solitary win in their ten games so far this season. They were outplayed by the Rangpur Rangers last time out, losing the match by 38 runs.

SYL vs RAR Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available for both teams.

SYL vs RAR Dream11 Squads

SYL: Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Mithun, Abdul Mazid, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Sohag Gazi, Ronny Talukdar, Krishmar Santokie, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Monir Hossain, Johnson Charles, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Sami, Jeevan Mendis, Mazmul Hossain Milon, Mossadek Hossain, Delwar Hossain.

RAR: Shoaib Malik, Irfan Sukkur, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nawaz, Alok Kapali, Mohammad Irfan, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Andre Russell, Nahidul Islam, Hazratullah Zazai, Minhajul Abedin Afridi

SYL vs RAR Dream11 Picks

Johnson Charles and Afif Hossain have been amongst the top run-getters in the BPL. Liton Das and Shoaib Malik have also been amongst the runs and are good options to have in the team. Ebadot Hossain is amongst the leading wicket-takers in BPL, while Andre Russell and Ravi Bopara have also chipped in with wickets.

SYL vs RAR Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Andre Russell, Johnson Charles, Ravi Bopara

– Andre Russell, Johnson Charles, Ravi Bopara Vice-Captain –Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Sherfane Rutherford

–Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Sherfane Rutherford Andre Russell and Mohammad Mithun will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SYL vs RAR Dream11 Team

Keeper – Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Andre Fletcher

– Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Andre Fletcher Batters – Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Mossadek Hossain

– Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Mossadek Hossain All-Rounders - Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell

- Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell Bowlers – Farhad Reza, Ebadot Hossain, Krishmar Santokie

SYL vs RAR Dream11 Prediction

The Rajshahi Royals are likely to defeat the Sylhet Thunder.

