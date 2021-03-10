T Natarajan In Doubt For England T20Is; Uncertainty Over Tewatia, Chakravarthy's Inclusion

Just two days before the T20 series against England, 'yorker king' T Natarajan's inclusion in the squad has come under scanner as the speedster is believed to have gone down with an injury, as per sources. According to an ANI report, Natarajan has sustained a knee and shoulder injury casting doubt on his return in Blue. The speedster recently made a dream debut in Australia as he played his first match for India across formats on the same tour.

"He is down with a knee and shoulder injury and is in doubt for the T20I series. Will have to take it one day at a time and it is a race against time," ANI quoted a NCA source in Bengaluru. READ | Pandya bowls full tilt with tweaked action; Dhawan may be benched for T20Is

There have also been apprehensions over the debut of spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia who have been included in the power-packed squad announced for the T20 series. While Varun Chakravarthy had to face a delay in his debut despite being called up for the Australia tour due to an injury, his wait to don the Blue jersey seems to be prolonged as now the Kolkata spinner has failed to qualify BCCI's fitness test. Similarly, Tewatia who stormed the IPL 2020 with his all-round performance, has also failed the fitness Test. As per sources, Rahul Chahar has been placed on standby, incase both the players fail to make it in time.

Dhawan to miss out?

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to get any game in the five-match T20 series unless one among KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma is either injured or rested. As per PTI, Dhawan has no chance of making it to the playing XI in the T20 format although he will remain the first choice back-up opener. Dhawan, who was second-highest scorer behind KL Rahul in last year's IPL, will find it difficult to get a look in, in this shortest format with Rohit, who was injured during the white-ball leg, is back in the thick of things.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hardik Pandya uploaded a video of his net session on his Twitter page, which mainly was a collage of his booming hits including his customised version of 'helicopter shot' as head coach Ravi Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathour and skipper Virat Kohli looked intently. However, it was the last 10 seconds of footage that really caught the attention when he strode into bowl. Since suffering stress fractures in his back in 2019, Hardik has rarely bowled. He was forced to bowl during the Australia ODIs at a time when his action was undergoing a change.

Image Credits: Twitter (@Natarajan_91)