T Natarajan Recalls 'best Six Months' After IPL 2020 As He Gears Up For New Season

Team India and Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Thangarasu Natarajan seems to be all geared up for yet another exciting season in upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on Friday. He was one of the star performers with the ball in hand last season for SRH as they succeeded in making it to the playoffs.

'I'm very happy to be back with the Sunrisers family': T Natarajan

"Hello Orange Army, I'm very happy to be back with the Sunrisers family. With many young players, our team looks good this year. Since I made the most of my opportunity with Sunrisers last season, I got a chance to play for India. When I was with India as a net bowler, a main bowler got injured. So I was picked by the national team senior squad", said Natarajan while speaking on a video posted by the Orange Army on their official Twitter handle.

"And, IPL was a great platform for me. My performances in the last IPL gave me a lot of confidence, and representing India was easier than before. So, I have to thank Sunrisers because they helped me perform in the IPL. Besides, going to Australia and performing well over there was exciting. Those six months were like a dream come true for me", the Tamil Nadu cricketer added.

Nattu had a dream IPL last season as he finished the tournament with 16 scalps in 16 games. He will be hoping to have yet another outstanding season this time around. The 2016 winners will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns with two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

T Natarajan: From being a net bowler to making the ball talk in Australia

The Salem speedster who was selected as a net bowler for India's tour Down Under in the latter part of the year gone by was really impressive in the white-ball leg of the series that had preceded the Test series. He made the most of his opportunities when he got to don the Indian jersey in the ODI and T20I series.

The left-arm quick registered two wickets in the dead-rubber third ODI at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, and then went on to pick up six scalps in the three-match T20I series that followed.

In the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the 29-year-old got an opportunity to don his maiden Test cap during the series-deciding fourth Test at the Gabba Brisbane where he managed 3/78 in the first innings that included the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, and, tail-ender Josh Hazlewood respectively and went wicketless in the second innings by conceding 41 runs.

Thus, the 'Yorker King' has become the first Indian player to make his debut in all three formats of the game during the same tour.

He achieved this feat after being presented his maiden Test cap on the morning of Day 1 of the historic Gabba Test.

